WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation.
Barcelona, Spain, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster, a provider of Industrial IoT and industrial networking solutions, announces the launch of the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring, wireless industrial control, and distributed industrial automation applications.
The LC144-AIDO combines long-distance LoRa wireless communication with flexible Modbus I/O integration, helping industrial operators reduce wiring complexity, simplify installation, and improve deployment flexibility across large industrial environments.
Supporting up to 6KM LoRa radio coverage, the LC144-AIDO is ideal for industrial applications requiring stable long-distance communication between remote sensors, controllers, PLC systems, and SCADA infrastructure.
Industrial LoRa I/O Controller for Smart Industrial Connectivity
As Industrial IoT and Smart Factory deployments continue to expand, industries increasingly require reliable wireless I/O solutions capable of operating in harsh industrial environments.
The WoMaster LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Controller addresses these challenges with:
Long-range LoRa wireless communication
Modbus RTU integration
Triple-mode analog and logical sensing
Intelligent cable auto-detection
Industrial-grade reliability
Secure AES128 encrypted communication
The device enables efficient remote monitoring and control while minimizing costly field wiring and installation time.
Triple-Mode Sensing for Flexible Industrial Applications
The LC144-AIDO supports multiple industrial sensing methods within a single platform, including:
4–20mA current sensing
0–10V voltage sensing
Logical sensing
This flexibility allows the controller to support a wide range of industrial automation and remote telemetry applications, including environmental monitoring, utility infrastructure, machine status monitoring, and distributed control systems.
Intelligent Auto-Detection Simplifies Installation
To reduce deployment complexity and installation errors, the LC144-AIDO features intelligent cable auto-detection technology that automatically identifies cable types during setup.
The controller also includes four relay output channels, enabling flexible control integration with industrial devices and automation systems.
Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
Designed for industrial-grade operation, the LC144-AIDO supports a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 75°C, making it suitable for demanding outdoor and industrial environments.
Applications include:
Smart City infrastructure
Remote factory monitoring
Water and wastewater systems
Industrial automation
Distributed Modbus I/O deployments
Energy and utility monitoring
Wireless industrial control systems
Secure and Scalable Industrial IoT Communication
The LC144-AIDO utilizes AES128 encrypted communication to ensure secure data transmission across industrial wireless networks.
With LoRa point-to-multipoint architecture, a single LM100 Agent can manage up to 250 end nodes, enabling scalable Industrial IoT deployment across wide-area industrial sites.
About WoMaster
WoMaster specializes in Industrial IoT, industrial networking, and wireless communication solutions for industrial automation, transportation, utilities, and Smart City applications.
The company provides industrial-grade routers, gateways, wireless controllers, and remote management solutions designed for reliable operation in mission-critical environments.
The LC144-AIDO combines long-distance LoRa wireless communication with flexible Modbus I/O integration, helping industrial operators reduce wiring complexity, simplify installation, and improve deployment flexibility across large industrial environments.
Supporting up to 6KM LoRa radio coverage, the LC144-AIDO is ideal for industrial applications requiring stable long-distance communication between remote sensors, controllers, PLC systems, and SCADA infrastructure.
Industrial LoRa I/O Controller for Smart Industrial Connectivity
As Industrial IoT and Smart Factory deployments continue to expand, industries increasingly require reliable wireless I/O solutions capable of operating in harsh industrial environments.
The WoMaster LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Controller addresses these challenges with:
Long-range LoRa wireless communication
Modbus RTU integration
Triple-mode analog and logical sensing
Intelligent cable auto-detection
Industrial-grade reliability
Secure AES128 encrypted communication
The device enables efficient remote monitoring and control while minimizing costly field wiring and installation time.
Triple-Mode Sensing for Flexible Industrial Applications
The LC144-AIDO supports multiple industrial sensing methods within a single platform, including:
4–20mA current sensing
0–10V voltage sensing
Logical sensing
This flexibility allows the controller to support a wide range of industrial automation and remote telemetry applications, including environmental monitoring, utility infrastructure, machine status monitoring, and distributed control systems.
Intelligent Auto-Detection Simplifies Installation
To reduce deployment complexity and installation errors, the LC144-AIDO features intelligent cable auto-detection technology that automatically identifies cable types during setup.
The controller also includes four relay output channels, enabling flexible control integration with industrial devices and automation systems.
Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
Designed for industrial-grade operation, the LC144-AIDO supports a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 75°C, making it suitable for demanding outdoor and industrial environments.
Applications include:
Smart City infrastructure
Remote factory monitoring
Water and wastewater systems
Industrial automation
Distributed Modbus I/O deployments
Energy and utility monitoring
Wireless industrial control systems
Secure and Scalable Industrial IoT Communication
The LC144-AIDO utilizes AES128 encrypted communication to ensure secure data transmission across industrial wireless networks.
With LoRa point-to-multipoint architecture, a single LM100 Agent can manage up to 250 end nodes, enabling scalable Industrial IoT deployment across wide-area industrial sites.
About WoMaster
WoMaster specializes in Industrial IoT, industrial networking, and wireless communication solutions for industrial automation, transportation, utilities, and Smart City applications.
The company provides industrial-grade routers, gateways, wireless controllers, and remote management solutions designed for reliable operation in mission-critical environments.
Contact
WoMasterContact
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
Categories