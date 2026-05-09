WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation

WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation.