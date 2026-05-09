River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases an Analysis of the Impacts of Disrupted Sediment Transport Along the Missouri River, May 2026

New Orleans is sinking, sea level rise will soon surround the city, and sediment from the Mississippi River has been unavailable since the 1950s. Missouri River sediment, stored in reservoirs and on the lower river floodplain could mitigate this outcome, and would, most assuredly benefit the ecosystems.