Entrepreneur Launches TheRoboticLife.com — The First Humanoid Robotics Resource Built for Everyday Consumers and Investors

Lars Talbert, entrepreneur and 30-year stock market veteran, today announced the launch of TheRoboticLife.com - a humanoid robotics resource hub built for everyday consumers and investors. The site features a live funding tracker covering 31 major robotics companies, industry news, company profiles, and original video commentary.