Ara’e Burgie’s Newly Released "Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Redemption, and a Deeply Personal Walk with God
“Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ara’e Burgie is an inspiring account of spiritual growth, sharing a heartfelt journey of overcoming life’s challenges through faith, surrender, and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Vallejo, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ”: a compelling and transparent spiritual memoir. “Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author, Ara’e Burgie.
Ara’e Burgie, a native of Oakland, California, is a debut author with a lifelong passion for storytelling shaped by her Southern roots and family heritage. As the youngest of five, she developed a love for writing early on. Her work is inspired by her personal journey of returning to the Lord and discovering her divine calling. Through her writing, she shares her testimony to encourage others seeking faith, purpose, and transformation. She hopes to inspire readers to trust in God’s presence and guidance through every season of life.
Burgie shares, “This is a story of an interpersonal spiritual journey, starting from childhood and evolving into a deep, personal relationship with Jesus Christ. A work inspired by one’s faith in Jesus Christ, acknowledging His constant presence as a friend, Savior, and guide. This journey expresses gratitude for the love, grace, and lessons learned from Christ, which have shaped the life of her character. The book shapes Jesus as a loyal, caring companion who has been with her through all aspects of life, providing comfort, guidance, and strength.
This book is a riveting shaping of an innocent child through a life filled with worldly influences that rendered the author blind to the many costly choices that nearly ended her life.
Fortunately, Jesus has been her saving grace and only true friend, offering unconditional love and security.
Though as she grew, negative influences caused her to turn toward the glitz and glamour of the streets, causing her to stray from the teachings that Jesus had taught her. And like the prodigal son, she finally saw that the streets were more than she could bear, so she eventually came back to her one true love—able to look back at her life and reflect on the people that had shaped her life while she refused to acknowledge the loving hand of God in her life.
She soon ran back into the arms of Jesus Christ and now emphasizes the importance of staying connected to God’s voice and the consequences of losing that connection.
Ultimately, the book is a reflection on the path to salvation and the transformative power of God’s love, showing how the author’s relationship with Christ has guided her toward spiritual growth and virtue.
Even through her personal experiences told throughout this book, she sincerely expresses a heartfelt hope that this book reaches those who need it most, offering guidance, encouragement, and inspiration. She proudly shares her testimony, seeking to be a faithful messenger of God’s Word and walk according to the will of God rather than a judgmental or harsh figure.
Through her story, the author aims to convey the transformative power of faith and God’s love, with a desire to help others find healing and spiritual growth. Her focus is on sharing God’s message with compassion and understanding, hoping to touch the hearts of readers and encourage them as they march forward in their own journeys of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ara’e Burgie’s new book offers a moving testimony designed to uplift, inspire, and remind readers that no one walks alone when guided by faith.
Consumers can purchase “Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ara’e Burgie, a native of Oakland, California, is a debut author with a lifelong passion for storytelling shaped by her Southern roots and family heritage. As the youngest of five, she developed a love for writing early on. Her work is inspired by her personal journey of returning to the Lord and discovering her divine calling. Through her writing, she shares her testimony to encourage others seeking faith, purpose, and transformation. She hopes to inspire readers to trust in God’s presence and guidance through every season of life.
Burgie shares, “This is a story of an interpersonal spiritual journey, starting from childhood and evolving into a deep, personal relationship with Jesus Christ. A work inspired by one’s faith in Jesus Christ, acknowledging His constant presence as a friend, Savior, and guide. This journey expresses gratitude for the love, grace, and lessons learned from Christ, which have shaped the life of her character. The book shapes Jesus as a loyal, caring companion who has been with her through all aspects of life, providing comfort, guidance, and strength.
This book is a riveting shaping of an innocent child through a life filled with worldly influences that rendered the author blind to the many costly choices that nearly ended her life.
Fortunately, Jesus has been her saving grace and only true friend, offering unconditional love and security.
Though as she grew, negative influences caused her to turn toward the glitz and glamour of the streets, causing her to stray from the teachings that Jesus had taught her. And like the prodigal son, she finally saw that the streets were more than she could bear, so she eventually came back to her one true love—able to look back at her life and reflect on the people that had shaped her life while she refused to acknowledge the loving hand of God in her life.
She soon ran back into the arms of Jesus Christ and now emphasizes the importance of staying connected to God’s voice and the consequences of losing that connection.
Ultimately, the book is a reflection on the path to salvation and the transformative power of God’s love, showing how the author’s relationship with Christ has guided her toward spiritual growth and virtue.
Even through her personal experiences told throughout this book, she sincerely expresses a heartfelt hope that this book reaches those who need it most, offering guidance, encouragement, and inspiration. She proudly shares her testimony, seeking to be a faithful messenger of God’s Word and walk according to the will of God rather than a judgmental or harsh figure.
Through her story, the author aims to convey the transformative power of faith and God’s love, with a desire to help others find healing and spiritual growth. Her focus is on sharing God’s message with compassion and understanding, hoping to touch the hearts of readers and encourage them as they march forward in their own journeys of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ara’e Burgie’s new book offers a moving testimony designed to uplift, inspire, and remind readers that no one walks alone when guided by faith.
Consumers can purchase “Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Me and My Best Friend Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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