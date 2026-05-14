Recent Release, "The Painted House," from Christian Faith Publishing Author James Williams, Explores Spiritual Lessons from Structures That Shaped His Youth
Maple Falls, WA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Williams has completed a new book, "The Painted House": A Look at Stories Told by Old Houses, a collection of carefully crafted sermons rooted in the author's own childhood experiences. Drawing inspiration from Matthew 13:34, where Jesus teaches exclusively through parables, Williams discovered that the houses of his youth held remarkable parallels to biblical truths. These dwellings became vessels for spiritual instruction, each with its own narrative waiting to be told. The result is a distinctive volume that transforms brick, wood, and memory into gateways for understanding faith.
Over forty-one years of pastoral ministry, Williams has refined the art of communicating divine wisdom through storytelling. His background—raised as the seventh of nine children in rural Alabama, serving his country in the Army, and earning advanced degrees in theology—has equipped him with both authentic experience and theological grounding. This rare combination allows him to bridge the gap between everyday life and sacred truth, making complex spiritual concepts accessible through the lens of lived experience.
"The Painted House" invites readers into spaces where the mundane becomes profound. Each story draws from real homes or their remnants, some still standing and others long vanished, anchoring these narratives in genuine places and moments. While the houses themselves are authentic, Williams acknowledges his creative approach—sometimes weaving separate events into cohesive narratives, occasionally imagining stories based on what abandoned structures reveal. The central stakes are simple yet profound: understanding how our environments shape our faith and recognizing that God speaks to us through the ordinary details of home.
"I realized that the places we inhabit are not silent," said author James Williams. "They whisper stories of grace, redemption, and divine presence if we're willing to listen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Williams's illuminating work provides readers with fresh perspective on how personal history intersects with spiritual formation. These narratives have already resonated deeply within his congregation, proving their capacity to transform hearts and minds.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Painted House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Over forty-one years of pastoral ministry, Williams has refined the art of communicating divine wisdom through storytelling. His background—raised as the seventh of nine children in rural Alabama, serving his country in the Army, and earning advanced degrees in theology—has equipped him with both authentic experience and theological grounding. This rare combination allows him to bridge the gap between everyday life and sacred truth, making complex spiritual concepts accessible through the lens of lived experience.
"The Painted House" invites readers into spaces where the mundane becomes profound. Each story draws from real homes or their remnants, some still standing and others long vanished, anchoring these narratives in genuine places and moments. While the houses themselves are authentic, Williams acknowledges his creative approach—sometimes weaving separate events into cohesive narratives, occasionally imagining stories based on what abandoned structures reveal. The central stakes are simple yet profound: understanding how our environments shape our faith and recognizing that God speaks to us through the ordinary details of home.
"I realized that the places we inhabit are not silent," said author James Williams. "They whisper stories of grace, redemption, and divine presence if we're willing to listen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Williams's illuminating work provides readers with fresh perspective on how personal history intersects with spiritual formation. These narratives have already resonated deeply within his congregation, proving their capacity to transform hearts and minds.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Painted House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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