Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski’s Newly Released “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” is a Moving World War I Biography That Honors Courage and Faith Under Fire

“Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski is a meticulously researched, first-person historical narrative that brings to life the heroism of a young Army surgeon whose faith and selflessness saved countless lives during the Great War.