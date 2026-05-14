Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski’s Newly Released “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” is a Moving World War I Biography That Honors Courage and Faith Under Fire
“Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski is a meticulously researched, first-person historical narrative that brings to life the heroism of a young Army surgeon whose faith and selflessness saved countless lives during the Great War.
Greenwich, CT, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC”: a powerful work of historical nonfiction. “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” is the creation of published author, Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski, a faith-driven writer who cherishes God, family, and community. A devoted wife, mother of four, and grandmother of six, she finds her greatest joy surrounded by loved ones. Formerly an editorial producer for a major cable network, Paula’s deep curiosity and love for truth fuel her passion for nonfiction writing. She is the author of three books, including her memoir Bloom Where You Are Planted and the children’s story Carney the Wonder Dog.
A self-described “old soul,” Paula is especially drawn to history from the Victorian through Edwardian eras and dreams of traveling back in time. Her interests include genealogy research, travel, classic films, cooking, music, antique car shows, and writing. She is also an active volunteer in her church and community and enjoys horseback riding, skiing, and hiking.
Flaherty shares, “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD is a nonfiction WWI story told in the first person about the author’s paternal great uncle. The content of the story is entirely culled from contrasting letters that Paul wrote to his brother, Leon S Betowski MD, and to his mother, Mary M Betowski. Letters to Paul’s brother, the author’s grandfather were more graphic, and letters to his mother inferred that he was on a lovely tour of France. The “Elmira Telegram” and the “Waverly Free Press” support details of Paul’s letters.
Paul heroically saved lives of not only war wounded patients in the surgical theatre of his camp hospital, but he also saved countless Americans and Allies in the trenches by delivering gas masks and instructing soldiers how to properly use and fit these early primitive things. Paul volunteered for his final risky mission at the Western Front when HQ at the Romarantin Aerodrome intercepted a cryptic wire from Germany describing how a stealth mustard gas attack was to be conducted in the early morning hours of the following day.
Paul, is among four children of Polish immigrants, who settled in Waverly NY, in a lovely and genteel Victorian Era setting. This story begins with Paul’s charming early life with his devout and aristocratic family, with whom he shares loving, affectionate bonds. Paul is a likable protagonist, whose inherent sweetness and genuine concern is evident as he seeks to heal his patients not only physically, also emotionally and spiritually through his follow up visits and warm bedside manner. Paul was lauded by his commanding officer as the “quickest surgeon at the hospital, I wish we had twenty more like him” as Paul’s nimble long fingers would rapidly and skillfully perform intricate surgery on patients being carried in from the battlefield.
WWI backdrop is intense, as the “new war machines” of the “Great War” that US entered into in 1917 caused unprecedented destruction and grief in the most dastardly ways. Details are illustrated about weapons, ground and air vehicles, dogfights, conditions in the trenches, diseases, psychological and sociological post effects of war injuries, new medicine, new medical equipment and techniques that were developing as a result of WWI.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski’s new book offers a poignant tribute to faith, sacrifice, and the quiet heroism of those who serve.
Consumers can purchase “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A self-described “old soul,” Paula is especially drawn to history from the Victorian through Edwardian eras and dreams of traveling back in time. Her interests include genealogy research, travel, classic films, cooking, music, antique car shows, and writing. She is also an active volunteer in her church and community and enjoys horseback riding, skiing, and hiking.
Flaherty shares, “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD is a nonfiction WWI story told in the first person about the author’s paternal great uncle. The content of the story is entirely culled from contrasting letters that Paul wrote to his brother, Leon S Betowski MD, and to his mother, Mary M Betowski. Letters to Paul’s brother, the author’s grandfather were more graphic, and letters to his mother inferred that he was on a lovely tour of France. The “Elmira Telegram” and the “Waverly Free Press” support details of Paul’s letters.
Paul heroically saved lives of not only war wounded patients in the surgical theatre of his camp hospital, but he also saved countless Americans and Allies in the trenches by delivering gas masks and instructing soldiers how to properly use and fit these early primitive things. Paul volunteered for his final risky mission at the Western Front when HQ at the Romarantin Aerodrome intercepted a cryptic wire from Germany describing how a stealth mustard gas attack was to be conducted in the early morning hours of the following day.
Paul, is among four children of Polish immigrants, who settled in Waverly NY, in a lovely and genteel Victorian Era setting. This story begins with Paul’s charming early life with his devout and aristocratic family, with whom he shares loving, affectionate bonds. Paul is a likable protagonist, whose inherent sweetness and genuine concern is evident as he seeks to heal his patients not only physically, also emotionally and spiritually through his follow up visits and warm bedside manner. Paul was lauded by his commanding officer as the “quickest surgeon at the hospital, I wish we had twenty more like him” as Paul’s nimble long fingers would rapidly and skillfully perform intricate surgery on patients being carried in from the battlefield.
WWI backdrop is intense, as the “new war machines” of the “Great War” that US entered into in 1917 caused unprecedented destruction and grief in the most dastardly ways. Details are illustrated about weapons, ground and air vehicles, dogfights, conditions in the trenches, diseases, psychological and sociological post effects of war injuries, new medicine, new medical equipment and techniques that were developing as a result of WWI.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Flaherty Nèe Betowski’s new book offers a poignant tribute to faith, sacrifice, and the quiet heroism of those who serve.
Consumers can purchase “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Captain Paul Eugene Betowski MD MORC”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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