K Lynn’s Newly Released "Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy" is an Inspiring Guide Offering Practical, Faith-Based Steps to Cultivate Lasting Inner Peace and Joy
“Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author K Lynn is a heartfelt devotional that provides practical, faith-centered strategies to help readers overcome anxiety and embrace a more peaceful, joy-filled life.
New York, NY, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy”: an encouraging and spiritually grounded guide to living with intention and inner calm. “Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy” is the creation of published author, K Lynn, a Midwest-born woman of faith who embraces many roles, including wife, mother, grandmother, CPA, and Christian life coach. Raised in a family of hardworking farmers, she credits her strong faith, perseverance, and work ethic to her upbringing. She felt a clear calling from God to write her debut book, completing and submitting the manuscript in obedience without prior plans to become an author. When her work was accepted for publication, she experienced it as a powerful affirmation of God’s purpose in her life. Now a published author, she continues to feel inspired to share her message, with future writing already on her heart.
K Lynn shares, “Does your life seem to constantly move at a fast pace? Are your days often filled with things that make you anxious, tired, and unsettled? Do you desire a more peaceful and joy-filled existence, yet you just aren’t quite sure how to get there? Then stop long enough to read this book.
Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy is a testimony of how God uses ordinary people to do His extraordinary work. I know, because He picked me—a fifty-five-year-old Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and CPA who is now a first-time published author. He put the message on my heart, and the contents within were simply a divine download. Most of us want to experience peace and joy, but we don’t know how to achieve that in the day-to-day craziness of life. Yet peace and joy are already within you. They are a gift from God. The fifty-two practices in this book are a compilation of skills and mindsets that I have acquired, with the help of God. I use combinations of these practices daily to help me maintain an internal level of peace and joy regardless of what is going on externally. It’s taken me a lifetime of experiences, relationships, and circumstances to get to where I’m at today.
This book was written with raw emotion from the heart. It is meant to share that God loves you no matter how many times you fail. He doesn’t want you living with constant negative emotions like guilt or anxiety. He wants you to take these everyday practices, adjust as necessary to make them your own, so that we all can experience His gift of peace and joy on a consistent basis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K Lynn’s new book offers a thoughtful, accessible roadmap for anyone seeking to slow down, refocus, and experience God’s peace and joy in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
K Lynn shares, “Does your life seem to constantly move at a fast pace? Are your days often filled with things that make you anxious, tired, and unsettled? Do you desire a more peaceful and joy-filled existence, yet you just aren’t quite sure how to get there? Then stop long enough to read this book.
Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy is a testimony of how God uses ordinary people to do His extraordinary work. I know, because He picked me—a fifty-five-year-old Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and CPA who is now a first-time published author. He put the message on my heart, and the contents within were simply a divine download. Most of us want to experience peace and joy, but we don’t know how to achieve that in the day-to-day craziness of life. Yet peace and joy are already within you. They are a gift from God. The fifty-two practices in this book are a compilation of skills and mindsets that I have acquired, with the help of God. I use combinations of these practices daily to help me maintain an internal level of peace and joy regardless of what is going on externally. It’s taken me a lifetime of experiences, relationships, and circumstances to get to where I’m at today.
This book was written with raw emotion from the heart. It is meant to share that God loves you no matter how many times you fail. He doesn’t want you living with constant negative emotions like guilt or anxiety. He wants you to take these everyday practices, adjust as necessary to make them your own, so that we all can experience His gift of peace and joy on a consistent basis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K Lynn’s new book offers a thoughtful, accessible roadmap for anyone seeking to slow down, refocus, and experience God’s peace and joy in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Everyday Steps to Finding Peace and Joy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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