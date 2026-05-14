Pete Carlson’s Newly Released "Looking upon the Heart" Explores the Powerful Connection Between Brain Science, Psychology, and Biblical Truth
“Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pete Carlson, LMFT Carlson Counseling and Psychotherapy is a faith-based guide that integrates neuroscience, psychology, and Scripture to help readers understand and transform the heart.
Redondo Beach, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2”: a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between faith and science. “Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2” is the creation of published author, Pete Carlson, LMFT Carlson Counseling and Psychotherapy, a licensed psychotherapist with over forty years of private practice experience in Torrance, California, where he integrates psychology and Christian theology in his work with patients. Having conducted an estimated sixty thousand therapy sessions, he brings extensive clinical insight supported by a BS in psychobiology from UCLA and a master’s degree in psychology from Biola. Carlson is the developer of a Christian psychology framework he calls “heart morphology,” reflecting his lifelong commitment to understanding the spiritual and emotional significance of the heart. In addition to his clinical work, he is a teacher, speaker, and facilitator of inner healing, as well as a YouTuber and musician. A devoted Christian since childhood, he dedicates his work to helping others grow in faith and emotional well-being.
Carlson shares, “Keep your heart with all diligence, for out of it spring the issues of life.
—Proverbs 4:23
This is a textbook and manual to help you be smart with your heart—the spiritual heart. In this second groundbreaking volume of Looking Upon the Heart, you will be embarking on an intensive multi-disciplinary research expedition into understanding the invisible realm of the biblical heart. Through integrating the disciplines of brain biology, psychology, and Christian theology, you will see how to use your heart more effectively—see how it interacts with your body, soul, and spirit. Intelligent usage of the heart is about applying scientific discoveries regarding the frontal lobes of the brain and combining these with the knowledge from scriptures and psychology. Thus, when properly utilized and filled with the Holy Spirit, the heart becomes for you an executive decision-maker and gatekeeper; you are enabled to masterfully deal with all that impinges upon it and to deal with any dysfunction, sin, and suffering. It takes knowing how to heal the broken and the hard heart.
Don’t you think if you knew better, you would do better? So come explore and learn how to use your brain to be smart with your heart!
See How Science Helps Prove the Existence of the Biblical Heart!
Presented here is a Christian psychology and science-based theory called heart morphology. In reading about this, you will discover a precise definition of the spiritual heart and the skills necessary to attain maximum benefits from all its extraordinary functions. In this book, you will find scientific proof of the existence and functionality of the biblical heart. Findings from brain research on the frontal lobes of the brain are cross-referenced with scriptures about the heart. Everything that science has discovered about the functioning of this part of the brain is complementary with the nearly eight-hundred references to the functions of the spiritual heart described in the Bible.
Be Transformed in Your Character!
The heart is about who you are now in real time and who you are becoming. It is where truth can set you free and transform you out of all the fear, betrayal, depression, anxiety, guilt, anger, or hurt you may experience. But to do this, we must think differently. The hardest thing for human beings to do is to think a new thought—not just any thought but the right thought revealed by the Holy Spirit and consistent with the Word of God. The heart processes all information coming in and out of you. As a Christian therapist, Pete Carlson, LMFT, knows that you, even if you are not a believer in Jesus, can benefit by learning how to operate your frontal lobes more effectively. If you know what the heart is, how it functions, and how to use it, you can get an upgrade in your character, personality, and walk in Christ. Through faith, you empower your heart to consistently morph into healthy dispositions of the heart, even into the likeness and character of Christ!
So you are encouraged to use scientific discoveries to help you through your voyage in life and to call upon Jesus to take the wheel of your ship at the helm of your heart. Bon voyage!
Website: CarlsonCounseling.com
Email: PeteCarlsonCounseling@yahoo.com
YouTube channel: Looking Upon the Heart”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pete Carlson, LMFT Carlson Counseling and Psychotherapy’s new book offers a compelling blend of scientific insight and spiritual guidance designed to inspire meaningful personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carlson shares, “Keep your heart with all diligence, for out of it spring the issues of life.
—Proverbs 4:23
This is a textbook and manual to help you be smart with your heart—the spiritual heart. In this second groundbreaking volume of Looking Upon the Heart, you will be embarking on an intensive multi-disciplinary research expedition into understanding the invisible realm of the biblical heart. Through integrating the disciplines of brain biology, psychology, and Christian theology, you will see how to use your heart more effectively—see how it interacts with your body, soul, and spirit. Intelligent usage of the heart is about applying scientific discoveries regarding the frontal lobes of the brain and combining these with the knowledge from scriptures and psychology. Thus, when properly utilized and filled with the Holy Spirit, the heart becomes for you an executive decision-maker and gatekeeper; you are enabled to masterfully deal with all that impinges upon it and to deal with any dysfunction, sin, and suffering. It takes knowing how to heal the broken and the hard heart.
Don’t you think if you knew better, you would do better? So come explore and learn how to use your brain to be smart with your heart!
See How Science Helps Prove the Existence of the Biblical Heart!
Presented here is a Christian psychology and science-based theory called heart morphology. In reading about this, you will discover a precise definition of the spiritual heart and the skills necessary to attain maximum benefits from all its extraordinary functions. In this book, you will find scientific proof of the existence and functionality of the biblical heart. Findings from brain research on the frontal lobes of the brain are cross-referenced with scriptures about the heart. Everything that science has discovered about the functioning of this part of the brain is complementary with the nearly eight-hundred references to the functions of the spiritual heart described in the Bible.
Be Transformed in Your Character!
The heart is about who you are now in real time and who you are becoming. It is where truth can set you free and transform you out of all the fear, betrayal, depression, anxiety, guilt, anger, or hurt you may experience. But to do this, we must think differently. The hardest thing for human beings to do is to think a new thought—not just any thought but the right thought revealed by the Holy Spirit and consistent with the Word of God. The heart processes all information coming in and out of you. As a Christian therapist, Pete Carlson, LMFT, knows that you, even if you are not a believer in Jesus, can benefit by learning how to operate your frontal lobes more effectively. If you know what the heart is, how it functions, and how to use it, you can get an upgrade in your character, personality, and walk in Christ. Through faith, you empower your heart to consistently morph into healthy dispositions of the heart, even into the likeness and character of Christ!
So you are encouraged to use scientific discoveries to help you through your voyage in life and to call upon Jesus to take the wheel of your ship at the helm of your heart. Bon voyage!
Website: CarlsonCounseling.com
Email: PeteCarlsonCounseling@yahoo.com
YouTube channel: Looking Upon the Heart”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pete Carlson, LMFT Carlson Counseling and Psychotherapy’s new book offers a compelling blend of scientific insight and spiritual guidance designed to inspire meaningful personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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