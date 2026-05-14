Pete Carlson’s Newly Released "Looking upon the Heart" Explores the Powerful Connection Between Brain Science, Psychology, and Biblical Truth

“Looking upon the Heart: The Science of the Biblical Heart How to Be Smart with Your Heart Effective Use of the Frontal Lobe/ Heart Complex Knowing Brain Science, Psychology, and Scripture: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pete Carlson, LMFT Carlson Counseling and Psychotherapy is a faith-based guide that integrates neuroscience, psychology, and Scripture to help readers understand and transform the heart.