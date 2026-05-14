Tony Pepper’s Newly Released "God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Reflecting Repentance, Renewal, and Spiritual Growth
“God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Pepper is an inspiring poetry collection that explores conviction, repentance, and a deeper walk with Christ through personal reflection and faith.
Lookout Mountain, GA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart”: a deeply personal and spiritually reflective collection of poetry that captures one man’s journey through conviction, repentance, and renewed faith. “God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart” is the creation of published author, Tony Pepper, who grew up in Southwest Ohio. He attended the University of South Carolina where he received a BS in Biology. He met his wife there, and their three children were born in Columbia. Work took them to Memphis for several years and then finally to the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area where they have lived for the past thirty years. Tony and his wife live atop beautiful Lookout Mountain in Georgia. They are retired now with three grown children and seven grandchildren whom they so enjoy.
Pepper shares, “Have you ever wanted more out of your walk with your Savior? Has a besetting sin been stifling your growth or any movement forward, always one step forward but then two steps back? Are you tired of living a secret life of hypocrisy before the Lord? Then maybe these words written in poetic form are for you.
Over a decade ago, while participating with my wife in a small group Bible study in our home, I came under great conviction, especially when being asked to pray for the needs of others. Knowing my “secret” hypocrisy before my heavenly Father, how could I possibly go to him in prayer after succumbing to a besetting sin? Guilt and shame would always flood over my soul when such a “misstep” occurred. Over and over, the cycle would repeat. I knew deep within my heart something had to change, that God had a better way for me. As the Lord began working in my heart, I repented before him while praying for relief. As the Spirit led, I devoted myself to spending more time reading, studying, and meditating upon his word.
God honored my desire to walk before him in a righteous way. One of the unexpected blessings was that I began to write poetry. Never writing poetry before, I was delighted in what the Lord was giving to me. Many of these poems came to me during that time.
My sincere prayer is that these words may be used to assist you in dealing with your struggles as you walk before the Lord bringing honor and glory to his name.
To God alone be the glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Pepper’s new book is an uplifting and introspective collection that encourages readers to embrace repentance, pursue spiritual growth, and give glory to God in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pepper shares, “Have you ever wanted more out of your walk with your Savior? Has a besetting sin been stifling your growth or any movement forward, always one step forward but then two steps back? Are you tired of living a secret life of hypocrisy before the Lord? Then maybe these words written in poetic form are for you.
Over a decade ago, while participating with my wife in a small group Bible study in our home, I came under great conviction, especially when being asked to pray for the needs of others. Knowing my “secret” hypocrisy before my heavenly Father, how could I possibly go to him in prayer after succumbing to a besetting sin? Guilt and shame would always flood over my soul when such a “misstep” occurred. Over and over, the cycle would repeat. I knew deep within my heart something had to change, that God had a better way for me. As the Lord began working in my heart, I repented before him while praying for relief. As the Spirit led, I devoted myself to spending more time reading, studying, and meditating upon his word.
God honored my desire to walk before him in a righteous way. One of the unexpected blessings was that I began to write poetry. Never writing poetry before, I was delighted in what the Lord was giving to me. Many of these poems came to me during that time.
My sincere prayer is that these words may be used to assist you in dealing with your struggles as you walk before the Lord bringing honor and glory to his name.
To God alone be the glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Pepper’s new book is an uplifting and introspective collection that encourages readers to embrace repentance, pursue spiritual growth, and give glory to God in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Faithfulness, Poems From a Penitent Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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