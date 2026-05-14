Robert C. Hamilton’s Newly Released "The Overcomer’s Mindset" Inspires Readers to Conquer Fear, Doubt, and Spiritual Barriers to Success

“The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert C. Hamilton is an empowering faith-based guide that equips readers to overcome internal obstacles and unlock their God-given potential.