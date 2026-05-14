Robert C. Hamilton’s Newly Released "The Overcomer’s Mindset" Inspires Readers to Conquer Fear, Doubt, and Spiritual Barriers to Success
“The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert C. Hamilton is an empowering faith-based guide that equips readers to overcome internal obstacles and unlock their God-given potential.
Pembrook Pines, FL, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure”: a transformative call to action for anyone seeking personal, spiritual, and professional breakthrough. “The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure” is the creation of published author, Robert C. Hamilton, a seasoned sales and marketing executive with a distinguished forty-year career, having worked with seven Fortune 100 companies and led the worldwide marketing of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal at Reebok. A former high school and college head basketball coach, he is a National Coach of the Year award recipient and a 2015 inductee into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He now serves as CEO of Overcomers Coaching Services, where he helps individuals and organizations achieve personal and professional success by developing an Overcomer’s Mindset and championship habits.
Hamilton shares, “This book is written for the millions of people who are struggling to become the best version of themselves. It is written for those of you who know you are not maximizing your potential or opportunities. The Overcomer’s Mindset is a philosophy that will help you identify which one or combination of the five fatal spiritual flaws is preventing you from achieving your goals and dreams at this time in your life. Fear, doubt, unbelief, procrastination, and laziness are the five fatal spiritual flaws that cause failure.
We are all fearfully and wonderfully made, but like the finest diamonds known to man, they, too, have flaws. This book is about equipping you with a mindset that will allow you to overcome your personal challenges that are stopping you from living your best life. Human beings have been overcoming every challenge known to mankind since the beginning of time. Developing an Overcomer’s Mindset will provide you with a unique way of thinking and positively impact the results you are getting from this approach. If you are not thriving, then consider adding our philosophy to your current way of thinking and watch how The Overcomer’s Mindset will transform your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert C. Hamilton’s new book provides a powerful roadmap for those ready to take ownership of their thoughts, actions, and destiny.
Consumers can purchase “The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure” eBook or paperback at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, or www.coachingovercomers.com.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hamilton shares, “This book is written for the millions of people who are struggling to become the best version of themselves. It is written for those of you who know you are not maximizing your potential or opportunities. The Overcomer’s Mindset is a philosophy that will help you identify which one or combination of the five fatal spiritual flaws is preventing you from achieving your goals and dreams at this time in your life. Fear, doubt, unbelief, procrastination, and laziness are the five fatal spiritual flaws that cause failure.
We are all fearfully and wonderfully made, but like the finest diamonds known to man, they, too, have flaws. This book is about equipping you with a mindset that will allow you to overcome your personal challenges that are stopping you from living your best life. Human beings have been overcoming every challenge known to mankind since the beginning of time. Developing an Overcomer’s Mindset will provide you with a unique way of thinking and positively impact the results you are getting from this approach. If you are not thriving, then consider adding our philosophy to your current way of thinking and watch how The Overcomer’s Mindset will transform your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert C. Hamilton’s new book provides a powerful roadmap for those ready to take ownership of their thoughts, actions, and destiny.
Consumers can purchase “The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure” eBook or paperback at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, or www.coachingovercomers.com.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Overcomer’s Mindset: Defeating the Five Fatal Spiritual Flaws That Cause Failure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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