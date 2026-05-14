Recent Release, "OBAMARAHMA," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Daniel Waters, Examines Prophetic Understanding of End-Times Events and Key Biblical Figures
Buffalo Grove, IL, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Waters has completed a new book presenting an autobiographical foundation that transitions into observational analysis of dramatic cultural and societal transformations across decades. Beginning with personal reflection on his childhood during the 1950s, Waters traces how America and the world have undergone profound shifts, then contextualizes these changes through the lens of biblical prophecy. After his conversion to faith in Jesus at age twenty-six, Waters developed consuming interest in end-times prophecy and eschatological study. The Almighty has granted him considerable understanding of these complex theological matters, including specific identities of the Antichrist and false prophet foretold in scripture. Rather than relying on speculation, Waters grounds his work in direct divine revelation, supplemented by real-time events, visionary experiences, and nocturnal communications from the Creator.
Born in Chicago in 1953 and raised in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Waters spent his formative years engaged in outdoor pursuits and athletics before his spiritual awakening in Fort Lauderdale. His commitment to biblical study deepened through formal theological education at Emmaus Bible School from 1982 to 1984, where he immersed himself in scriptural analysis and prophetic interpretation. Throughout his Christian journey, Waters has fellowshipped with Brethren assemblies while maintaining a dispensational theological framework and pre-tribulational rapture understanding. His background uniquely positions him to articulate complex prophetic concepts with pastoral sensitivity and scholarly rigor.
"OBAMARAHMA" by Daniel Waters confronts readers with sobering eschatological realities and revelation concerning figures prophesied in the Book of Revelation. Waters explores the intersection of biblical prophecy with contemporary global events, inviting serious examination of end-times theology during an era when few subjects demand greater urgency than understanding God's redemptive plan. Readers will discover substantive biblical analysis, personal spiritual testimony, and prophetic insight designed to deepen faith and sharpen discernment during tumultuous times.
"God has revealed to me truths about the end times that align with His Word and current world events, and I felt compelled to share these prophetic understandings with believers seeking clarity about our rapidly changing world," said author Daniel Waters.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Waters's revelatory work equips believers with prophetic understanding for navigating uncertain times. This substantial contribution to end-times theological discourse addresses one of Christianity's most critical concerns.
Readers who wish to experience this prophetic work can purchase "OBAMARAHMA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in Chicago in 1953 and raised in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Waters spent his formative years engaged in outdoor pursuits and athletics before his spiritual awakening in Fort Lauderdale. His commitment to biblical study deepened through formal theological education at Emmaus Bible School from 1982 to 1984, where he immersed himself in scriptural analysis and prophetic interpretation. Throughout his Christian journey, Waters has fellowshipped with Brethren assemblies while maintaining a dispensational theological framework and pre-tribulational rapture understanding. His background uniquely positions him to articulate complex prophetic concepts with pastoral sensitivity and scholarly rigor.
"OBAMARAHMA" by Daniel Waters confronts readers with sobering eschatological realities and revelation concerning figures prophesied in the Book of Revelation. Waters explores the intersection of biblical prophecy with contemporary global events, inviting serious examination of end-times theology during an era when few subjects demand greater urgency than understanding God's redemptive plan. Readers will discover substantive biblical analysis, personal spiritual testimony, and prophetic insight designed to deepen faith and sharpen discernment during tumultuous times.
"God has revealed to me truths about the end times that align with His Word and current world events, and I felt compelled to share these prophetic understandings with believers seeking clarity about our rapidly changing world," said author Daniel Waters.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Waters's revelatory work equips believers with prophetic understanding for navigating uncertain times. This substantial contribution to end-times theological discourse addresses one of Christianity's most critical concerns.
Readers who wish to experience this prophetic work can purchase "OBAMARAHMA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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