Recent Release, "Godly Quotes," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood, Offers Transformative Guidance for Applying Biblical Wisdom
Alsit, IL, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood, PhD, DMin, ThD has completed a new book titled "Godly Quotes": Understand Your Bible Rightly Divided - II Timothy Chp 2 Verse 15, a thoughtful resource designed to help readers deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ and navigate life's complexities through Scripture. The book serves as a practical guideline for those seeking answers in God's Word, encouraging readers to open both their Bibles and their minds to discover how biblical truths address the situations they face daily.
Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood brings remarkable life experience to his ministry. A graduate of Columbia College in Chicago with a degree in music and theater, he holds a PhD in spiritual psychology and has worn many hats throughout his career—as a music publisher who produced the chart-topping "Cha Cha Slide," as a stunt performer in numerous films and television productions, and as an accomplished contortionist. Yet his most profound calling came through his personal spiritual transformation when Jesus Christ saved him and granted him new life, an experience that infuses every page of this work.
"Godly Quotes," explores essential themes of faith, redemption, and biblical literacy while addressing the daily struggles that test believers' resolve. Readers will discover how to align their circumstances with Scripture's wisdom, finding answers rooted in II Timothy 2:15's call to present themselves approved unto God, rightly dividing the Word of Truth. This spiritually enriching volume invites seekers to never abandon their faith in Jesus Christ, even when circumstances seem overwhelming, and to trust that God's Word contains the guidance needed for every season of life.
"My prayer for every reader," said author Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood, PhD, DMin, ThD, "is that you will never give up on Jesus Christ and that you will discover how Scripture speaks directly to your journey, offering hope and direction through whatever you face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood, PhD, DMin, ThD's enlightening work equips readers with biblical foundations for addressing life's most pressing questions. This book stands as a testament to God's transformative power and the enduring relevance of His Word.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Godly Quotes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood brings remarkable life experience to his ministry. A graduate of Columbia College in Chicago with a degree in music and theater, he holds a PhD in spiritual psychology and has worn many hats throughout his career—as a music publisher who produced the chart-topping "Cha Cha Slide," as a stunt performer in numerous films and television productions, and as an accomplished contortionist. Yet his most profound calling came through his personal spiritual transformation when Jesus Christ saved him and granted him new life, an experience that infuses every page of this work.
"Godly Quotes," explores essential themes of faith, redemption, and biblical literacy while addressing the daily struggles that test believers' resolve. Readers will discover how to align their circumstances with Scripture's wisdom, finding answers rooted in II Timothy 2:15's call to present themselves approved unto God, rightly dividing the Word of Truth. This spiritually enriching volume invites seekers to never abandon their faith in Jesus Christ, even when circumstances seem overwhelming, and to trust that God's Word contains the guidance needed for every season of life.
"My prayer for every reader," said author Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood, PhD, DMin, ThD, "is that you will never give up on Jesus Christ and that you will discover how Scripture speaks directly to your journey, offering hope and direction through whatever you face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Dr. Jerome Haywood, PhD, DMin, ThD's enlightening work equips readers with biblical foundations for addressing life's most pressing questions. This book stands as a testament to God's transformative power and the enduring relevance of His Word.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Godly Quotes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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