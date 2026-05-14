Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales’s Newly Released “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” is a Bold Call to Return to Sound Doctrine and Spiritual Vigilance

“Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales is a powerful, Scripture-based work that warns against spiritual deception and urges believers to remain steadfast in biblical truth.