Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales’s Newly Released “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” is a Bold Call to Return to Sound Doctrine and Spiritual Vigilance
“Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales is a powerful, Scripture-based work that warns against spiritual deception and urges believers to remain steadfast in biblical truth.
Philadelphia, PA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel”: a compelling and uncompromising examination of spiritual deception within the modern church, calling believers back to holiness and sound doctrine. “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” is the creation of published author, Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales, who began his ministry at a young age, teaching at a Bible institute in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He later established his first ministry alongside his mother and went on to serve as an evangelist, sharing the message of salvation internationally.
He eventually founded multiple ministries in York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he now pastors with his wife and daughter. His work also includes founding a Bible institute, leading radio and television ministries, and writing songs and poetry, all aimed at strengthening and expanding his ministry.
Pastor Morales shares, “From a pastoral perspective, Minister Armindo Nieves Morales describes the lamentable condition of a segment of the Church that has fallen into the snares of apostasy and compromise. In an era rife with doctrinal perversion, it is imperative that we remain clear on whom we serve. As we become more aware of these matters, we must recognize that the glorious Rapture of the Church could occur at any moment. It is a sorrowful thought that a large portion of the Christian community—due to their spiritual negligence—will endure the judgments of the Great Tribulation. Furthermore, this book offers a word of encouragement to the pastoral ministry, urging them to maintain their focus on the precious little time remaining before the Rapture of the Church, and counseling them to return to sound biblical doctrine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales’s new book provides a passionate and timely message for believers seeking clarity, spiritual strength, and a deeper understanding of biblical doctrine.
Consumers can purchase “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
He eventually founded multiple ministries in York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he now pastors with his wife and daughter. His work also includes founding a Bible institute, leading radio and television ministries, and writing songs and poetry, all aimed at strengthening and expanding his ministry.
Pastor Morales shares, “From a pastoral perspective, Minister Armindo Nieves Morales describes the lamentable condition of a segment of the Church that has fallen into the snares of apostasy and compromise. In an era rife with doctrinal perversion, it is imperative that we remain clear on whom we serve. As we become more aware of these matters, we must recognize that the glorious Rapture of the Church could occur at any moment. It is a sorrowful thought that a large portion of the Christian community—due to their spiritual negligence—will endure the judgments of the Great Tribulation. Furthermore, this book offers a word of encouragement to the pastoral ministry, urging them to maintain their focus on the precious little time remaining before the Rapture of the Church, and counseling them to return to sound biblical doctrine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Armindo Nieves Morales’s new book provides a passionate and timely message for believers seeking clarity, spiritual strength, and a deeper understanding of biblical doctrine.
Consumers can purchase “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hechizados Por El Perfume Seductor de Jezabel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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