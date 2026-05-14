Edna Freire’s Newly Released "The Wisdom Code" is a Faith-Driven Novel of Spiritual Awakening and Inner Transformation
“The Wisdom Code” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edna Freire is an inspiring story of resilience, self-discovery, and divine purpose, following one woman’s journey through hardship toward a deeper encounter with God and her spiritual calling.
Bellevue, WA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Wisdom Code”: a moving and faith-centered work of spiritual fiction. “The Wisdom Code” is the creation of published author, Edna Freire.
Freire shares, “Elizabete’s journey brings us many life lessons and teaches us about the necessity of following the true path that leads to the encounter with God. With challenges in the spiritual and material worlds, Elizabete discovers that, beyond the body, it is necessary to prioritize care for the soul and spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edna Freire’s new book invites readers into a powerful story of perseverance, divine calling, and the eternal importance of caring for the soul.
Consumers can purchase “The Wisdom Code” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wisdom Code”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Freire shares, “Elizabete’s journey brings us many life lessons and teaches us about the necessity of following the true path that leads to the encounter with God. With challenges in the spiritual and material worlds, Elizabete discovers that, beyond the body, it is necessary to prioritize care for the soul and spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edna Freire’s new book invites readers into a powerful story of perseverance, divine calling, and the eternal importance of caring for the soul.
Consumers can purchase “The Wisdom Code” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wisdom Code”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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