Dr. Suyi Liu’s Newly Released "Seeking God by Reading the Psalms" is an Insightful Academic Exploration of God’s Image Through Language and Scripture

“Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Suyi Liu is a scholarly yet faith-centered work that examines the image of God through a linguistic analysis of the Psalms, offering a unique bridge between theology and language study.