Dr. Suyi Liu’s Newly Released "Seeking God by Reading the Psalms" is an Insightful Academic Exploration of God’s Image Through Language and Scripture
“Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Suyi Liu is a scholarly yet faith-centered work that examines the image of God through a linguistic analysis of the Psalms, offering a unique bridge between theology and language study.
Marina, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View”: a in-depth and thought-provoking study that merges linguistic theory with biblical interpretation to uncover a clearer understanding of the image of God. “Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View” is the creation of published author, Dr. Suyi Liu, an assistant professor at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California. She studied in the US, the Philippines, and China.
Dr. Ma. Milagros Carreon Laurel is a professorial lecturer at the University of the Philippines-Diliman and a member of the Technical Panel for Foreign Languages of the Commission on Higher Education.
Dr. Betty E. Tuttle, a beloved leader and educator of De La Salle University–Dasmariñas, retired from her role as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.
Dr. Liu shares, “The question "What is the image of God?" remains central in Christianity, with limited studies providing systematic answers. This book presents a textual analysis of the 150 Psalms in the NIV Bible, exploring the imago Dei through Ferdinand de Saussure's notions of "concept" and "sound pattern." Results identified 195 images across noun, adjective, verb, possession, and place adverb categories. The top twenty images, including LORD, savior, and powerful, as well as seven images that consistently rank high across all five books of the Psalms, reveal a recognizable linguistic portrait of God. These sound patterns make the Christian God relatable to individuals, transcending societal boundaries. The book proposes a theory for understanding abstract concepts and offers a valuable research methodology for such analysis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Suyi Liu’s new book is a compelling fusion of linguistic scholarship and Christian theology that invites readers to explore the Psalms with renewed depth and insight.
Consumers can purchase “Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Ma. Milagros Carreon Laurel is a professorial lecturer at the University of the Philippines-Diliman and a member of the Technical Panel for Foreign Languages of the Commission on Higher Education.
Dr. Betty E. Tuttle, a beloved leader and educator of De La Salle University–Dasmariñas, retired from her role as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.
Dr. Liu shares, “The question "What is the image of God?" remains central in Christianity, with limited studies providing systematic answers. This book presents a textual analysis of the 150 Psalms in the NIV Bible, exploring the imago Dei through Ferdinand de Saussure's notions of "concept" and "sound pattern." Results identified 195 images across noun, adjective, verb, possession, and place adverb categories. The top twenty images, including LORD, savior, and powerful, as well as seven images that consistently rank high across all five books of the Psalms, reveal a recognizable linguistic portrait of God. These sound patterns make the Christian God relatable to individuals, transcending societal boundaries. The book proposes a theory for understanding abstract concepts and offers a valuable research methodology for such analysis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Suyi Liu’s new book is a compelling fusion of linguistic scholarship and Christian theology that invites readers to explore the Psalms with renewed depth and insight.
Consumers can purchase “Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeking God by Reading the Psalms: A Linguistic Point of View”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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