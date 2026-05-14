Lisa Grant’s Newly Released "Make Friends With Yourself" is a Faith-Based Guide to Healing, Self-Acceptance, and Discovering One’s True Identity
“Make Friends With Yourself” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Grant is an encouraging Christian guide that helps readers overcome negative self-perception and discover their true identity through faith, spiritual renewal, and God’s love.
Milwaukee, WI, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Make Friends With Yourself”: a heartfelt faith-based guide designed to help readers overcome self-doubt, heal from past wounds, and discover their true identity through the transformative power of God’s Word. “Make Friends With Yourself” is the creation of published author, Lisa Grant.
Grant shares, “We live in a world where most people search for a way to become a better version of themselves.
All along, the most powerful and effective way, no matter who you are or what background you come from, has been an overlooked source: the Bible, the Word of God, which contains every answer and solution pertaining to our lives. You just need to become a follower of the Lord and obedient to His leading and direction.
Many people are born and just live with themselves because they feel they have no choice. But just like any other relationship, you have to build your personal relationship and really get to know yourself inside and out, not how your environment and everyone else expects you to be. Therefore, this book will help you prevent negative talk within your mind, overcome low self-esteem and self-hate, and learn to reject other people’s negative comments so you can finally see yourself through the lens of God’s eyes. This will begin to shape you into this newfound person, something amazing and beautiful.
In this book, Make Friends with Yourself, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to renew your mind and become the person God always wanted you to be—His way, with everlasting results—acknowledging the Lord and His love for you and becoming your own best friend forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Grant’s new book offers readers an inspiring spiritual roadmap to self-discovery, healing, and renewed confidence through faith in Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Make Friends With Yourself” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Make Friends With Yourself”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Grant shares, “We live in a world where most people search for a way to become a better version of themselves.
All along, the most powerful and effective way, no matter who you are or what background you come from, has been an overlooked source: the Bible, the Word of God, which contains every answer and solution pertaining to our lives. You just need to become a follower of the Lord and obedient to His leading and direction.
Many people are born and just live with themselves because they feel they have no choice. But just like any other relationship, you have to build your personal relationship and really get to know yourself inside and out, not how your environment and everyone else expects you to be. Therefore, this book will help you prevent negative talk within your mind, overcome low self-esteem and self-hate, and learn to reject other people’s negative comments so you can finally see yourself through the lens of God’s eyes. This will begin to shape you into this newfound person, something amazing and beautiful.
In this book, Make Friends with Yourself, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to renew your mind and become the person God always wanted you to be—His way, with everlasting results—acknowledging the Lord and His love for you and becoming your own best friend forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Grant’s new book offers readers an inspiring spiritual roadmap to self-discovery, healing, and renewed confidence through faith in Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Make Friends With Yourself” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Make Friends With Yourself”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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