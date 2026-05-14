New Release, "Methuselah and the White Rabbit," from Christian Faith Publishing Author J. B. Mac, Explores How Friendship and Acceptance Can Transform Lives from All Over
Oakland, ME, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. B. Mac has completed a new book, "Methuselah and the White Rabbit," a story that celebrates the extraordinary bond between characters who might seem unlikely companions. Through vivid storytelling and memorable personalities, the narrative unfolds to show young readers that diversity strengthens communities and that every individual—regardless of size or background—deserves to be valued and loved.
J. B. Mac's passion for this project springs from decades of cherished moments reading stories to her children along the Maine coast and during cozy winter nights at family camps. She has always dreamed of creating children's books that capture the magic of those formative years, crafting tales that animate characters and spark joy in young imaginations. Her life experiences—from weekend beach treasure hunts to snow-covered adventures—infuse her writing with authenticity and warmth.
In "Methuselah and the White Rabbit," readers discover that fear diminishes when surrounded by trusted companions, and that God's greatest gift to us is the family and friends He places in our lives. The story weaves together themes of courage, belonging, and the simple yet profound truth that our hearts flourish when we open them to others. Young readers will find themselves encouraged to embrace the unique qualities of everyone around them and to understand that true treasure lies not in material possessions but in the connections we forge.
"I wanted to pay forward the pleasure and laughter that reading brought to my own children, and to share with others the joy that these incredible characters have brought into my life," said author J. B. Mac.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. B. Mac's enchanting work offers children a delightful introduction to themes of inclusion and emotional growth. This charming tale reminds young readers that friendship knows no boundaries and that courage blooms in community.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Methuselah and the White Rabbit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
J. B. Mac's passion for this project springs from decades of cherished moments reading stories to her children along the Maine coast and during cozy winter nights at family camps. She has always dreamed of creating children's books that capture the magic of those formative years, crafting tales that animate characters and spark joy in young imaginations. Her life experiences—from weekend beach treasure hunts to snow-covered adventures—infuse her writing with authenticity and warmth.
In "Methuselah and the White Rabbit," readers discover that fear diminishes when surrounded by trusted companions, and that God's greatest gift to us is the family and friends He places in our lives. The story weaves together themes of courage, belonging, and the simple yet profound truth that our hearts flourish when we open them to others. Young readers will find themselves encouraged to embrace the unique qualities of everyone around them and to understand that true treasure lies not in material possessions but in the connections we forge.
"I wanted to pay forward the pleasure and laughter that reading brought to my own children, and to share with others the joy that these incredible characters have brought into my life," said author J. B. Mac.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. B. Mac's enchanting work offers children a delightful introduction to themes of inclusion and emotional growth. This charming tale reminds young readers that friendship knows no boundaries and that courage blooms in community.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Methuselah and the White Rabbit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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