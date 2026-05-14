Recent Release, "Patsy's Blue Hat," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Patti Edghill, Explores How Unexpected Kindness Can Transform a Child's World
Boonton Township, NJ, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patti Edghill has completed a new book, "Patsy's Blue Hat," a charming story centered on eight-year-old Patsy and an unusual gift she receives at her school Christmas party. What begins as an ordinary holiday celebration becomes the catalyst for an extraordinary discovery about generosity, forgiveness, and the true meaning of giving. Through Patsy's eyes, young readers witness how initial disappointment can blossom into something far more valuable than any wrapped present.
Growing up as the middle child in a family of six in central New York State, Edghill developed a deep understanding of what it means to find belonging. Her shy nature and tomboy spirit led her to seek connection through shared activities and genuine friendship—experiences that would later inform her storytelling. A turning point came when she embraced faith as an adult, finding renewed purpose after the heartbreaking loss of her only sister. This spiritual foundation now guides her writing.
"Patsy's Blue Hat" carries a timeless message about looking beyond appearances and discovering the invaluable gift of friendship. Young readers will find themselves relating to Patsy's journey as she learns that the most precious treasures cannot be purchased or wrapped. Through this heartwarming narrative, children discover that kindness extended and received creates bonds stronger than any material possession, offering them both comfort and hope.
"I pray this story resonates and blesses everyone who reads it," said author Patti Edghill.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patti Edghill's uplifting work provides children with an enlightening perspective on gratitude and connection. Readers of all ages will find encouragement in this tender celebration of human compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet story can purchase "Patsy's Blue Hat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Growing up as the middle child in a family of six in central New York State, Edghill developed a deep understanding of what it means to find belonging. Her shy nature and tomboy spirit led her to seek connection through shared activities and genuine friendship—experiences that would later inform her storytelling. A turning point came when she embraced faith as an adult, finding renewed purpose after the heartbreaking loss of her only sister. This spiritual foundation now guides her writing.
"Patsy's Blue Hat" carries a timeless message about looking beyond appearances and discovering the invaluable gift of friendship. Young readers will find themselves relating to Patsy's journey as she learns that the most precious treasures cannot be purchased or wrapped. Through this heartwarming narrative, children discover that kindness extended and received creates bonds stronger than any material possession, offering them both comfort and hope.
"I pray this story resonates and blesses everyone who reads it," said author Patti Edghill.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patti Edghill's uplifting work provides children with an enlightening perspective on gratitude and connection. Readers of all ages will find encouragement in this tender celebration of human compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet story can purchase "Patsy's Blue Hat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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