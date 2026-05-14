New Book, "No esperes la consecuencia para abandonar el pecado," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Fabiola Bonilla, Explores One Woman's Harrowing Journey of Faith
Farmingville, NY, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fabiola Bonilla has completed a recent release, "No esperes la consecuencia para abandonar el pecado" — a gripping tale of a young mother's struggle to bring her child into the world and the immense difficulty she faced in raising her. The narrative delves into a sorrowful upbringing, a painful process, and the rebellion a young person may fall into by delaying their return to the One who gave His life for them.
The author, Fabiola Bonilla, is a wife and mother of three sons. Born in Honduras, she immigrated to this country at 13, hoping to build a better life alongside her mother whom she had not seen for over a decade. She is a woman with a deep passion for art and painting, recognized in churches, schools, and libraries for her work. At 21, she felt a calling to become a writer and pen her first book — a memoir chronicling her life and achievements.
"No esperes la consecuencia para abandonar el pecado" by Fabiola Bonilla addresses the consequences that human beings may suffer when they fail to follow the right path. It ultimately describes the moment when one recognizes that without Christ, we are nothing — that without Him, we can do nothing — and surrenders to Him, bringing about profound change and transformation in one's life.
"My heartfelt desire is to bring faith and hope to the many families who feel there is no way out during their darkest struggles," said author Fabiola Bonilla.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fabiola Bonilla's powerful work offers readers a profound and inspirational journey. This emotionally resonant book will leave a lasting impact on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "No esperes la consecuencia para abandonar el pecado" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author, Fabiola Bonilla, is a wife and mother of three sons. Born in Honduras, she immigrated to this country at 13, hoping to build a better life alongside her mother whom she had not seen for over a decade. She is a woman with a deep passion for art and painting, recognized in churches, schools, and libraries for her work. At 21, she felt a calling to become a writer and pen her first book — a memoir chronicling her life and achievements.
"No esperes la consecuencia para abandonar el pecado" by Fabiola Bonilla addresses the consequences that human beings may suffer when they fail to follow the right path. It ultimately describes the moment when one recognizes that without Christ, we are nothing — that without Him, we can do nothing — and surrenders to Him, bringing about profound change and transformation in one's life.
"My heartfelt desire is to bring faith and hope to the many families who feel there is no way out during their darkest struggles," said author Fabiola Bonilla.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fabiola Bonilla's powerful work offers readers a profound and inspirational journey. This emotionally resonant book will leave a lasting impact on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "No esperes la consecuencia para abandonar el pecado" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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