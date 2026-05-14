Thomas W Radtke’s Newly Released "Full Court Faith" is an Inspiring Devotional That Connects the Game of Basketball with Timeless Biblical Principles
“Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas W Radtke is a thought-provoking devotional that uses real-life basketball scenarios to teach spiritual growth, character development, and a Christ-centered perspective on competition and life.
Nowthen, MN, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball”: a practical and faith-driven devotional that bridges the gap between athletics and spiritual growth. “Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball” is the creation of published author, Thomas W Radtke, who lives in Nowthen, Minnesota, with his wife and two high school boys, who were homeschooled. He has volunteered with church youth groups, teaching multiple age groups at camps and AWANA, and has spent over ten years coaching youth basketball. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and over twenty years of experience as an engineer, trainer, and coach in the defense and medical device industries.
Radtke shares, “This devotional utilizes basketball scenarios to teach and highlight biblical principles. It was developed on the idea that every situation in life can and should be used to learn spiritual principles that ultimately bring us closer to Christ. Although basketball is used as the example in this book, these principles could be applied to any competitive activity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas W Radtke’s new book offers athletes, coaches, parents, and readers of all backgrounds a meaningful guide to integrating faith into competition while striving for excellence both on and off the court.
Consumers can purchase “Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Radtke shares, “This devotional utilizes basketball scenarios to teach and highlight biblical principles. It was developed on the idea that every situation in life can and should be used to learn spiritual principles that ultimately bring us closer to Christ. Although basketball is used as the example in this book, these principles could be applied to any competitive activity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas W Radtke’s new book offers athletes, coaches, parents, and readers of all backgrounds a meaningful guide to integrating faith into competition while striving for excellence both on and off the court.
Consumers can purchase “Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Full Court Faith: Biblical Lessons from the Game of Basketball”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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