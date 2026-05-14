Recent Release, "Truth," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rev. Jerry Fayne, Proclaims God's Authentic Word and Calls Readers to Salvation Through Jesus Christ
Covington, TN, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Jerry Fayne has completed a new book, "Truth," a faith-filled proclamation rooted in Scripture and divine revelation. This work centers on the transformative power of salvation through Jesus Christ, exploring the interconnected themes of redemption, spiritual faith, and the eternal hope found in accepting God's grace. The book serves as a purposeful instrument for evangelism, designed to guide seekers toward a deeper understanding of God's message and to inspire believers to share the Gospel with others.
As a preacher since 2002, Rev. Fayne brings decades of pastoral experience and spiritual conviction to his writing. His journey of faith, shaped by years of dedicated ministry and personal reflection, infuses every page with authenticity and earnest passion for God's truth. Drawing from his extensive experience in proclaiming God's Word, he has crafted a resource that speaks to both the curious and the committed.
In "Truth," Rev. Fayne addresses the fundamental questions of human existence: the nature of salvation, the path to redemption, and the assurance of hope that comes through faith in Christ. Readers will discover biblical wisdom presented with clarity and conviction, along with practical insights for deepening their spiritual journey. The stakes are eternal—this book invites readers to examine their relationship with God and to embrace the transformative reality of Christ's sacrifice for humanity's salvation.
"My prayer is that 'Truth' will become a beacon for those seeking God's authentic message," said author Rev. Jerry Fayne. "This book exists to help souls encounter the saving grace of Jesus Christ and to experience the freedom and purpose that only genuine faith can provide."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jerry Fayne's stirring work equips believers and seekers with biblical truth and evangelistic clarity. Through these pages, readers will find renewed conviction about the Gospel's power to transform lives and save souls for eternity.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a preacher since 2002, Rev. Fayne brings decades of pastoral experience and spiritual conviction to his writing. His journey of faith, shaped by years of dedicated ministry and personal reflection, infuses every page with authenticity and earnest passion for God's truth. Drawing from his extensive experience in proclaiming God's Word, he has crafted a resource that speaks to both the curious and the committed.
In "Truth," Rev. Fayne addresses the fundamental questions of human existence: the nature of salvation, the path to redemption, and the assurance of hope that comes through faith in Christ. Readers will discover biblical wisdom presented with clarity and conviction, along with practical insights for deepening their spiritual journey. The stakes are eternal—this book invites readers to examine their relationship with God and to embrace the transformative reality of Christ's sacrifice for humanity's salvation.
"My prayer is that 'Truth' will become a beacon for those seeking God's authentic message," said author Rev. Jerry Fayne. "This book exists to help souls encounter the saving grace of Jesus Christ and to experience the freedom and purpose that only genuine faith can provide."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jerry Fayne's stirring work equips believers and seekers with biblical truth and evangelistic clarity. Through these pages, readers will find renewed conviction about the Gospel's power to transform lives and save souls for eternity.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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