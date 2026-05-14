Recent Release, "The Bird Left Behind," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mamie W. Cowser, Tells of a Young South Carolina Wren Overcoming His Fear of Flight
Columbia, SC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mamie W. Cowser has completed a new book, "The Bird Left Behind" that introduces readers to Jake, a South Carolina Wren born in Columbia who was left behind when his two brothers and mother flew from the nest. Afraid to take the leap himself, Jake must find the courage to overcome his fears and learn to soar.
Mamie W. Cowser is a debut children's author who was born and raised in Johnston, South Carolina. After retiring from the federal government and caring for her mother with Alzheimer's, Cowser was inspired to begin writing, with "The Bird Left Behind" being her first published work for young readers.
"The Bird Left Behind" by Mamie W. Cowser is an uplifting tale of resilience, as Jake learns that he has the power within to achieve his dreams, despite the obstacles he faces. Readers will be captivated by Jake's journey of self-discovery and the powerful themes of facing one's fears and learning to believe in oneself.
Author Mamie W. Cowser shares, "Writing this story allowed me to share an important message about the transformative power of courage and self-belief. I hope young readers will be inspired by Jake's perseverance and find the strength to overcome their own challenges."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mamie W. Cowser's stirring work offers an emotionally resonant adventure that will delight and uplift young readers. This faith-filled narrative celebrates the values of resilience, hope, and the unwavering human spirit.
"Whether it's learning to walk, learning to talk, learning to read, learning to ride a bike without training wheels, every child will relate to the inner voice of a baby bird named Jake who is learning to fly. Author Mamie W. Cowser has expertly captured the doubts, fears, and hopes of the youngest of 3-boy Carolina wrens, as he is learning to catch up to what his big-brother birds, Jay and Ray, can do ... fly ... as he was also designed to do!
He had to suffer one night alone without Mama and Papa Bird and his brothers to learn to really internalize his mother's guidance, but there was a watchful eye. Just when the reader thinks they know where this delightful story, published by Christian Faith Publishing, is flying, one finds it is a story nested within a story ... pun intended.
Children younger than the intended age group will marvel at the illustrations and attempt to read the pictures, of course. Those intended will find more than a few new words to grow their vocabulary, and older children may try to draw birds with precision for the first time. Truthfully, I don't think readers of any age are beyond the lessons conveyed by this masterful storyteller. Kudos to Mamie W. Cowser for republishing ‘The Bird Left Behind’ for future generations.
This second edition, with color illustrations by noted Georgia-based folk art painter, John Daso, helps this beautiful family of birds to soar off of the page.”
Review by
Mark Hilton Plummer
Publisher, Eleventh Hour Publishing
Founder, Sounds Plum Publishing
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Bird Left Behind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mamie W. Cowser is a debut children's author who was born and raised in Johnston, South Carolina. After retiring from the federal government and caring for her mother with Alzheimer's, Cowser was inspired to begin writing, with "The Bird Left Behind" being her first published work for young readers.
"The Bird Left Behind" by Mamie W. Cowser is an uplifting tale of resilience, as Jake learns that he has the power within to achieve his dreams, despite the obstacles he faces. Readers will be captivated by Jake's journey of self-discovery and the powerful themes of facing one's fears and learning to believe in oneself.
Author Mamie W. Cowser shares, "Writing this story allowed me to share an important message about the transformative power of courage and self-belief. I hope young readers will be inspired by Jake's perseverance and find the strength to overcome their own challenges."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mamie W. Cowser's stirring work offers an emotionally resonant adventure that will delight and uplift young readers. This faith-filled narrative celebrates the values of resilience, hope, and the unwavering human spirit.
"Whether it's learning to walk, learning to talk, learning to read, learning to ride a bike without training wheels, every child will relate to the inner voice of a baby bird named Jake who is learning to fly. Author Mamie W. Cowser has expertly captured the doubts, fears, and hopes of the youngest of 3-boy Carolina wrens, as he is learning to catch up to what his big-brother birds, Jay and Ray, can do ... fly ... as he was also designed to do!
He had to suffer one night alone without Mama and Papa Bird and his brothers to learn to really internalize his mother's guidance, but there was a watchful eye. Just when the reader thinks they know where this delightful story, published by Christian Faith Publishing, is flying, one finds it is a story nested within a story ... pun intended.
Children younger than the intended age group will marvel at the illustrations and attempt to read the pictures, of course. Those intended will find more than a few new words to grow their vocabulary, and older children may try to draw birds with precision for the first time. Truthfully, I don't think readers of any age are beyond the lessons conveyed by this masterful storyteller. Kudos to Mamie W. Cowser for republishing ‘The Bird Left Behind’ for future generations.
This second edition, with color illustrations by noted Georgia-based folk art painter, John Daso, helps this beautiful family of birds to soar off of the page.”
Review by
Mark Hilton Plummer
Publisher, Eleventh Hour Publishing
Founder, Sounds Plum Publishing
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Bird Left Behind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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