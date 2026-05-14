Greg Hensley’s Newly Released "Being A Miracle" is an Inspiring Personal Testimony of Faith, Surrender, and God’s Providential Hand Through Life’s Greatest Trials
“Being A Miracle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Hensley is a heartfelt memoir recounting a series of life-altering events that revealed God’s presence and purpose through hardship, loss, and miraculous survival.
Charleston, SC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Being A Miracle”: an uplifting and deeply personal account of faith forged through adversity. “Being A Miracle” is the creation of published author, Greg Hensley, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Hensley shares, “No one knows what experiences they will have throughout their lives, but it is important to see the hand of God at work through those very experiences. Sometimes it is the very experience that causes us to see God at work in our lives. This book is a recounting of a brief period in my life in which many experiences caused my eyes to be open to God’s plan for me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Hensley’s new book offers encouragement to those facing chaos, uncertainty, and hardship, reminding readers that even in the darkest moments, God’s purpose is unfolding.
Consumers can purchase “Being A Miracle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Being A Miracle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hensley shares, “No one knows what experiences they will have throughout their lives, but it is important to see the hand of God at work through those very experiences. Sometimes it is the very experience that causes us to see God at work in our lives. This book is a recounting of a brief period in my life in which many experiences caused my eyes to be open to God’s plan for me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Hensley’s new book offers encouragement to those facing chaos, uncertainty, and hardship, reminding readers that even in the darkest moments, God’s purpose is unfolding.
Consumers can purchase “Being A Miracle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Being A Miracle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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