Recent Release, "The Shadow of God," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Charles Armstrong, Explores Faith and Redemption Through One Man's Spiritual Journey
Darby, PA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Armstrong has completed a new book, "The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears" that reflects on how shadows can be viewed in two contrasting ways. While shadows can deceive us, allowing fear to overshadow and blind us to God's truth, they can also serve as a protective cover, keeping us hidden under the mighty hand of God and free from doubt.
As a long-serving deacon at the Momentum Church, Charles Armstrong has dedicated his life to outreach ministry and teaching teens, reaching out to the lost in the Wilmington, Delaware and Darby, Pennsylvania communities, and spreading the word of God for over sixteen years. In "The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears," he shares his profound insights on harnessing the power of shadows to strengthen one's faith and conquer their deepest fears.
"The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears" by Charles Armstrong delves into the complex nature of shadows, exploring how they can either obscure our vision of God's truth or provide a refuge from the enemy's attacks. Readers will discover how to cast off the deceptive shadows that breed fear and embrace the protective shadow of God's presence.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Armstrong's stirring work provides readers with a powerful framework for overcoming their fears and deepening their faith. Illuminating the dual nature of shadows, this book offers a transformative path to spiritual growth and unwavering trust in the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a long-serving deacon at the Momentum Church, Charles Armstrong has dedicated his life to outreach ministry and teaching teens, reaching out to the lost in the Wilmington, Delaware and Darby, Pennsylvania communities, and spreading the word of God for over sixteen years. In "The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears," he shares his profound insights on harnessing the power of shadows to strengthen one's faith and conquer their deepest fears.
"The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears" by Charles Armstrong delves into the complex nature of shadows, exploring how they can either obscure our vision of God's truth or provide a refuge from the enemy's attacks. Readers will discover how to cast off the deceptive shadows that breed fear and embrace the protective shadow of God's presence.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Armstrong's stirring work provides readers with a powerful framework for overcoming their fears and deepening their faith. Illuminating the dual nature of shadows, this book offers a transformative path to spiritual growth and unwavering trust in the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Shadow of God: Overshadow Your Faith to Overcome Your Fears" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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