Recent Release, "Believe It!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author John DeCotis, Addresses Fundamental Questions Challenging Believers Amid Spiritual Contradictions
Fayetteville, GA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John DeCotis has completed a new book, titled, "Believe It!" that tackles the profound uncertainties countless people experience in their spiritual journeys. Every day, individuals encounter contradictions, inconsistencies, doubts, and confusion regarding their faith and its relationship to the Christian church. This thoughtful work examines these struggles head-on, offering readers a pathway through the complexity of belief that so many find bewildering.
Drawing on more than forty-five years as an educator in both private and public school settings, DeCotis brings deep expertise and perspective to spiritual matters. His terminal degree in Educational Leadership and Curriculum and Instruction, combined with two decades spent teaching religious education, uniquely positions him to address the sincere questions that students and seekers have posed throughout his career. Together with his wife Tina, also a devoted educator, DeCotis has built a life committed to clarity and understanding.
In "Believe It!", DeCotis explores Christian beliefs from varied sources and viewpoints, providing readers with substantive answers that foster genuine understanding of their own faith and how it integrates with the greater Christian community. The stakes are personal and eternal—this book serves as a companion for those navigating doubt, seeking coherence, and yearning for the peace that comes from genuine spiritual conviction. Readers will discover how to transform confusion into clarity, recognizing faith not merely as something to question, but as a precious gift worthy of cherishing and tending.
"This book grew from real questions asked by sincere people who wanted to clear up the confusion and mixed messages they encountered," said author John DeCotis. "My hope is that these answers will help readers sort through their own uncertainties and discover the blessing that comes from authentic faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John DeCotis's enlightening work equips believers with answers to their most pressing spiritual questions. Through this comprehensive exploration, readers will find the clarity and comfort essential to strengthening their relationship with God and the Christian faith.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Believe It!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on more than forty-five years as an educator in both private and public school settings, DeCotis brings deep expertise and perspective to spiritual matters. His terminal degree in Educational Leadership and Curriculum and Instruction, combined with two decades spent teaching religious education, uniquely positions him to address the sincere questions that students and seekers have posed throughout his career. Together with his wife Tina, also a devoted educator, DeCotis has built a life committed to clarity and understanding.
In "Believe It!", DeCotis explores Christian beliefs from varied sources and viewpoints, providing readers with substantive answers that foster genuine understanding of their own faith and how it integrates with the greater Christian community. The stakes are personal and eternal—this book serves as a companion for those navigating doubt, seeking coherence, and yearning for the peace that comes from genuine spiritual conviction. Readers will discover how to transform confusion into clarity, recognizing faith not merely as something to question, but as a precious gift worthy of cherishing and tending.
"This book grew from real questions asked by sincere people who wanted to clear up the confusion and mixed messages they encountered," said author John DeCotis. "My hope is that these answers will help readers sort through their own uncertainties and discover the blessing that comes from authentic faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John DeCotis's enlightening work equips believers with answers to their most pressing spiritual questions. Through this comprehensive exploration, readers will find the clarity and comfort essential to strengthening their relationship with God and the Christian faith.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Believe It!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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