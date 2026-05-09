Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Hartville, OH, on May 15, 2026
Hartville, OH, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Renowned Temple Grandin will present a special pop-up conference on May 15, 2026, at Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. The event will begin at 8:00 AM.
Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are workarounds for all situations, including finding a job, volunteer work, tutoring, and test taking.
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences worldwide, helping thousands of parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism.
She is the author of Autism: The Way I See It, Different, Not Less, Visual Thinking, and The Outdoor Scientist, among many others. One of the most celebrated—and effective—animal advocates on the planet, Dr. Grandin revolutionized animal movement systems and spearheaded reform of the quality of life for the world’s agricultural animals. Her portrait has been inducted in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This conference will enable attendees to:
• Compare and contrast the three main kinds of thinkers and their respective skills.
• Describe the importance of collaborative thinking.
• Explain why checklists are effective when working with autistic individuals.
• Summarize the importance of mentors.
• Describe the influence of AI and its effect on career choices for autistic individuals.
• Explain how fear is an overriding emotion for autistics and how to deal with it.
This presentation is for educators, parents, therapists, and caregivers.
Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are workarounds for all situations, including finding a job, volunteer work, tutoring, and test taking.
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences worldwide, helping thousands of parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism.
She is the author of Autism: The Way I See It, Different, Not Less, Visual Thinking, and The Outdoor Scientist, among many others. One of the most celebrated—and effective—animal advocates on the planet, Dr. Grandin revolutionized animal movement systems and spearheaded reform of the quality of life for the world’s agricultural animals. Her portrait has been inducted in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This conference will enable attendees to:
• Compare and contrast the three main kinds of thinkers and their respective skills.
• Describe the importance of collaborative thinking.
• Explain why checklists are effective when working with autistic individuals.
• Summarize the importance of mentors.
• Describe the influence of AI and its effect on career choices for autistic individuals.
• Explain how fear is an overriding emotion for autistics and how to deal with it.
This presentation is for educators, parents, therapists, and caregivers.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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