Eric Shirley’s Newly Released "Fourteen Inches from Death to Life" is a Bold, Poetic Testimony of Deliverance, Spiritual Warfare, and Surrender to Christ
“Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Shirley is a candid and faith-centered account of personal transformation, tracing a journey from long-held bondage and inner chaos to renewal through an encounter with God.
Lancaster, PA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition”: an unflinching exploration of redemption and the life-changing power of Jesus Christ. “Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition” is the creation of published author, Eric Shirley, born in August 1976 and raised in Anderson, Indiana, who is a U.S. Army veteran who served honorably from 1997 to 2013. He is devoted to his wife, Amy, and their four children, Grace, Eric Ray, Gavin, and Emily.
Shirley shares, “This is the radical transformation of a life surrendered to God, whom he met on June 20, 2022. A lie so subtle deceived the mind of a child at an early age. At the age of five, a little boy saw pornography for the first time, and it became a stronghold that tormented his soul until Jesus Christ intervened miraculously. During his teenage years, he believed he was a Christian and gave his life several times at the altar, wanting change. The lie was rooted so deeply that it took the divine being of Elohim to unveil the truth in his midforties. Something wasn’t right along the way, so he sought the Creator like never before. The fruit of the Spirit wasn’t present—only chaos, fueled by one addiction and then another. This is a poetic version of the battle within that took place from sinner to being born again as a child of God. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Shirley’s new book confronts the reality of spiritual strongholds and the cost of secret sin while offering a hope-filled message of restoration. With urgency and conviction, Shirley calls readers to move beyond merely knowing about God and into genuine surrender—reminding them that the distance between head knowledge and heart change can be “fourteen inches,” but the eternal impact is immeasurable.
Consumers can purchase “Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shirley shares, “This is the radical transformation of a life surrendered to God, whom he met on June 20, 2022. A lie so subtle deceived the mind of a child at an early age. At the age of five, a little boy saw pornography for the first time, and it became a stronghold that tormented his soul until Jesus Christ intervened miraculously. During his teenage years, he believed he was a Christian and gave his life several times at the altar, wanting change. The lie was rooted so deeply that it took the divine being of Elohim to unveil the truth in his midforties. Something wasn’t right along the way, so he sought the Creator like never before. The fruit of the Spirit wasn’t present—only chaos, fueled by one addiction and then another. This is a poetic version of the battle within that took place from sinner to being born again as a child of God. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Shirley’s new book confronts the reality of spiritual strongholds and the cost of secret sin while offering a hope-filled message of restoration. With urgency and conviction, Shirley calls readers to move beyond merely knowing about God and into genuine surrender—reminding them that the distance between head knowledge and heart change can be “fourteen inches,” but the eternal impact is immeasurable.
Consumers can purchase “Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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