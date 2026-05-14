Eric Shirley’s Newly Released "Fourteen Inches from Death to Life" is a Bold, Poetic Testimony of Deliverance, Spiritual Warfare, and Surrender to Christ

“Fourteen Inches from Death to Life: The deception of a lie unveiled A radical testimonial A poetic, rhetoric rendition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Shirley is a candid and faith-centered account of personal transformation, tracing a journey from long-held bondage and inner chaos to renewal through an encounter with God.