Recent Release "Stand in the Gap" from Author Latasha Steward Invites Readers to Discover How Divine Encounters Shape Intercessory Prayer
Stockton, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Latasha Steward has completed a new book, "Stand in the Gap: A Devotional Journey of Dreams, Warnings, and Divine Protection," which explores the sacred calling of those who stand between heaven and earth through intercession. This devotional opens a window into prophetic encounters and spiritual symbolism, revealing how divine communication transcends ordinary sleep to become a channel for protection, guidance, and spiritual warfare. Through vivid narratives and scriptural reflection, the work illuminates the hidden battles surrounding daily life and equips readers to recognize their role as spiritual guardians.
Drawing from her own journey as a devoted intercessor, healthcare leader, and spiritual protector, Steward weaves together personal testimony with practical wisdom. Her life has been marked by supernatural encounters that guided her to stand boldly in faith during moments of danger and uncertainty. These experiences form the foundation of her message—a testament to how God speaks through dreams and visions to those willing to listen and obey.
In "Stand in the Gap: A Devotional Journey of Dreams, Warnings, and Divine Protection," readers will discover transformative insights that bridge the spiritual and natural realms. Whether you are awakening to an intercessory calling, serving as a prayer warrior, or seeking to understand the prophetic language of your own dreams, this book offers a roadmap for walking in God-given authority. Each devotional moment unveils truth, strengthens prayer, and transforms trepidation into unwavering faith, reminding you that standing in the gap is holy ground.
"My greatest desire is to help others recognize the power within their prayers and the sacred nature of their calling," said author Latasha Steward. "Through sharing my encounters, I hope to empower spiritual warriors and intercessors to boldly embrace their role in God's kingdom work."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latasha Steward's stirring work strengthens the faith of prayer warriors and spiritual guardians. This devotional becomes a beacon for those answering God's call to intercession.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Stand in the Gap: A Devotional Journey of Dreams, Warnings, and Divine Protection" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own journey as a devoted intercessor, healthcare leader, and spiritual protector, Steward weaves together personal testimony with practical wisdom. Her life has been marked by supernatural encounters that guided her to stand boldly in faith during moments of danger and uncertainty. These experiences form the foundation of her message—a testament to how God speaks through dreams and visions to those willing to listen and obey.
In "Stand in the Gap: A Devotional Journey of Dreams, Warnings, and Divine Protection," readers will discover transformative insights that bridge the spiritual and natural realms. Whether you are awakening to an intercessory calling, serving as a prayer warrior, or seeking to understand the prophetic language of your own dreams, this book offers a roadmap for walking in God-given authority. Each devotional moment unveils truth, strengthens prayer, and transforms trepidation into unwavering faith, reminding you that standing in the gap is holy ground.
"My greatest desire is to help others recognize the power within their prayers and the sacred nature of their calling," said author Latasha Steward. "Through sharing my encounters, I hope to empower spiritual warriors and intercessors to boldly embrace their role in God's kingdom work."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latasha Steward's stirring work strengthens the faith of prayer warriors and spiritual guardians. This devotional becomes a beacon for those answering God's call to intercession.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Stand in the Gap: A Devotional Journey of Dreams, Warnings, and Divine Protection" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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