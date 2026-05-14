Angela Kisela’s Newly Released "Between the Pines" is a Faith-Centered Allegorical Novel Exploring Truth, Identity, and Spiritual Transformation
“Between the Pines” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Kisela is a compelling allegorical story that follows a young woman’s journey from doubt to faith, revealing the transformative power of truth and a personal relationship with God.
Culver, IN, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Between the Pines”: a thought-provoking allegorical novel that explores themes of faith, identity, and redemption through a deeply personal and symbolic narrative. “Between the Pines” is the creation of published author, Angela Kisela, a writer and poet whose passion for storytelling began after shifting from a childhood dream of ballet to writing. She gained early recognition through high school literary publications and later won first place in a national MADD writing competition for her essay “Dear Mom.” She is the author of Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored and two Christian poetry collections, Shades of Life and Unwavering Moments, and is currently working on additional books. Angela is married to her high school sweetheart and enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Kisela shares, “Between the Pines tells the captivating story of Lady Loves Him Not as she seeks to fill the void within her doubtful heart with anything but God. During an unexpected encounter, Lady Loves Him Not meets Walking in Truth (WIT), the young man who strives to turn her unbelieving views upside down. Could WIT’s genuine love for Jesus and unwavering faith in scripture cause Lady Loves Him Not to reconsider her stance on God Almighty?
Embark on the allegorical journey as Lady Loves Him Not discovers whether the truth indeed shall make her free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Kisela’s new book invites readers into a symbolic and emotionally resonant exploration of faith, offering encouragement for those seeking truth, healing, and a deeper understanding of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Between the Pines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Between the Pines”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kisela shares, “Between the Pines tells the captivating story of Lady Loves Him Not as she seeks to fill the void within her doubtful heart with anything but God. During an unexpected encounter, Lady Loves Him Not meets Walking in Truth (WIT), the young man who strives to turn her unbelieving views upside down. Could WIT’s genuine love for Jesus and unwavering faith in scripture cause Lady Loves Him Not to reconsider her stance on God Almighty?
Embark on the allegorical journey as Lady Loves Him Not discovers whether the truth indeed shall make her free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Kisela’s new book invites readers into a symbolic and emotionally resonant exploration of faith, offering encouragement for those seeking truth, healing, and a deeper understanding of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Between the Pines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Between the Pines”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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