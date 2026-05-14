Recent Release "Words Within My Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Renita James Shares a Stirring Collection of Faith-Filled Poetry
King, NC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Renita James has completed a new book "Words Within My Heart" — a heartwarming anthology of poems reflecting on her personal journey and relationship with God. Inspired by life experiences and a desire to share her spiritual insights, her words offer an intimate window into the author's heart and soul.
Author Renita James weaves her own background throughout the narrative, discussing how this writing project allowed her to embrace a long-held dream. She hopes that even a single poem may inspire, encourage or bring about positive change in the lives of her readers.
"Words Within My Heart" by Renita James explores timeless themes of faith, perseverance and the transformative power of believing in oneself. Readers will discover an uplifting collection that points to the infinite possibilities that await when we put our trust in the divine.
"I pray that one of the poems written touched you or inspired you. All my poems are written from the heart," said author Renita James.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renita James's powerful work provides readers with an emotionally resonant spiritual journey. Her vulnerable and thoughtful reflections offer a wellspring of inspiration.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Words Within My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Author Renita James weaves her own background throughout the narrative, discussing how this writing project allowed her to embrace a long-held dream. She hopes that even a single poem may inspire, encourage or bring about positive change in the lives of her readers.
"Words Within My Heart" by Renita James explores timeless themes of faith, perseverance and the transformative power of believing in oneself. Readers will discover an uplifting collection that points to the infinite possibilities that await when we put our trust in the divine.
"I pray that one of the poems written touched you or inspired you. All my poems are written from the heart," said author Renita James.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renita James's powerful work provides readers with an emotionally resonant spiritual journey. Her vulnerable and thoughtful reflections offer a wellspring of inspiration.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Words Within My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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