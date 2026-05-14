Recent Release "Ration Tokens of the United States and Canada: Decoded" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nick F. Sapone Explores These Wartime Relics
Wanchese, NC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nick F. Sapone has completed a new book, "Ration Tokens of the United States and Canada: Decoded" — a collector's accounting of the ration tokens used on the home front during World War II. His interest in these intriguing tokens began at a young age in 1948 when he found a few OPA tokens saved by his grandparents, sparking a lifelong quest for answers.
The author's former career as a marine engineer and submariner provides a unique perspective in his exploration of these wartime artifacts. Now retired, he has dedicated decades to studying the mechanics of ration token minting, uncovering previously unknown details that will thrill collectors.
"Ration Tokens of the United States and Canada: Decoded" by Nick F. Sapone offers an illuminating dive into the mysteries surrounding these historic tokens, from their minting process to the rare errors that have captivated enthusiasts. Readers will discover the fascinating history and little-known stories behind these tangible reminders of the World War II era.
"As a lifelong collector, I've been driven to uncover the secrets of these ration tokens," said author Nick F. Sapone. "My research has opened up an entire new field of study, and I'm excited to share these insights with fellow enthusiasts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick F. Sapone's comprehensive work provides an indispensable resource for collectors and historians alike. This meticulously researched book sheds new light on a little-known aspect of wartime Americana.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Ration Tokens of the United States and Canada: Decoded" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's former career as a marine engineer and submariner provides a unique perspective in his exploration of these wartime artifacts. Now retired, he has dedicated decades to studying the mechanics of ration token minting, uncovering previously unknown details that will thrill collectors.
"Ration Tokens of the United States and Canada: Decoded" by Nick F. Sapone offers an illuminating dive into the mysteries surrounding these historic tokens, from their minting process to the rare errors that have captivated enthusiasts. Readers will discover the fascinating history and little-known stories behind these tangible reminders of the World War II era.
"As a lifelong collector, I've been driven to uncover the secrets of these ration tokens," said author Nick F. Sapone. "My research has opened up an entire new field of study, and I'm excited to share these insights with fellow enthusiasts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick F. Sapone's comprehensive work provides an indispensable resource for collectors and historians alike. This meticulously researched book sheds new light on a little-known aspect of wartime Americana.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Ration Tokens of the United States and Canada: Decoded" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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