Recent Release "I Just Said My Prayers and Showed Up" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lee Keith Wayne Explores Faith Transforming Addiction Into Purpose
Milwaukee, WI, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lee Keith Wayne has completed a new book presenting his experiences, reflections, and opinions drawn from decades spent in the field of addiction counseling. This compelling narrative traces his journey from the depths of alcoholism and drug dependency to becoming a dedicated professional who guided countless others through their own recovery.
The author's background proves central to the credibility and resonance of his message. With over forty years in recovery himself, Wayne brings hard-won wisdom to his work. His quarter-century career as a professional addictions counselor and clinical supervisor positioned him at the intersection of personal struggle and professional expertise, allowing him to witness transformation firsthand and understand the nuanced challenges facing those battling addiction and their concerned loved ones.
"I Just Said My Prayers and Showed Up" addresses the themes of redemption, spiritual awakening, and the power of community in recovery. Readers will discover how opening one's eyes—with divine assistance and human support—can unlock doors once thought permanently closed. The stakes are profound: for families fractured by addiction, for individuals trapped in cycles of substance abuse, and for anyone seeking hope amid despair. Wayne's candid reflections, grounded in both faith and clinical observation, offer perspective that transcends typical recovery narratives, presenting instead a holistic vision where spirituality, professional insight, and genuine human connection converge.
"My recovery and my faith have shown me that when we align our actions with our prayers and simply show up for ourselves and others, transformation becomes possible," said author Lee Keith Wayne. "I hope this book serves as a beacon for those still struggling and a resource for those who love them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Keith Wayne's enlightening work equips readers with understanding and encouragement. Those touched by addiction—whether directly or through relationships—will find practical wisdom paired with genuine compassion that affirms recovery is achievable.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "I Just Said My Prayers and Showed Up" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background proves central to the credibility and resonance of his message. With over forty years in recovery himself, Wayne brings hard-won wisdom to his work. His quarter-century career as a professional addictions counselor and clinical supervisor positioned him at the intersection of personal struggle and professional expertise, allowing him to witness transformation firsthand and understand the nuanced challenges facing those battling addiction and their concerned loved ones.
"I Just Said My Prayers and Showed Up" addresses the themes of redemption, spiritual awakening, and the power of community in recovery. Readers will discover how opening one's eyes—with divine assistance and human support—can unlock doors once thought permanently closed. The stakes are profound: for families fractured by addiction, for individuals trapped in cycles of substance abuse, and for anyone seeking hope amid despair. Wayne's candid reflections, grounded in both faith and clinical observation, offer perspective that transcends typical recovery narratives, presenting instead a holistic vision where spirituality, professional insight, and genuine human connection converge.
"My recovery and my faith have shown me that when we align our actions with our prayers and simply show up for ourselves and others, transformation becomes possible," said author Lee Keith Wayne. "I hope this book serves as a beacon for those still struggling and a resource for those who love them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Keith Wayne's enlightening work equips readers with understanding and encouragement. Those touched by addiction—whether directly or through relationships—will find practical wisdom paired with genuine compassion that affirms recovery is achievable.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "I Just Said My Prayers and Showed Up" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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