Andrea Phillip’s Newly Released "Junior Bear and Me" is a Heartfelt and Nostalgic Collection of Childhood Stories Celebrating Family, Imagination, and Growing Up
“Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea Phillip is a warm and reflective narrative that follows a young girl’s adventures with her beloved toy bear while capturing the spirit of family life, faith, and resilience in the “old days” of Montana.
Missoula, MT, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir”: a charming and reflective look at childhood, memory, and the simple moments that shape a life. “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir” is the creation of published author, Andrea Phillip, a retired elementary school librarian who spent her career sharing books and stories with children. Inspired by her grandson to preserve her childhood adventures growing up in Montana, she wrote Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir. She lives in Missoula with her husband of over forty years and enjoys family time, quilting for World Relief, playing guitar, beadwork, and rock collecting.
Phillip shares, “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir is about a little girl, her toy bear, her dog, and her family living in Montana in “the old days,” when TV was black-and-white with three channels and most people knew how to ride a horse. Each chapter features an adventure of Annie and Junior Bear, as well as the family members and animals involved. The chapters are set mostly in Montana, in Great Falls, or at a family cattle ranch outside of Polson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Phillip’s new book offers readers a touching blend of nostalgia, humor, and heartfelt reflection, providing a meaningful reminder of how the stories we tell—and the memories we preserve—help shape future generations.
Consumers can purchase “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Phillip shares, “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir is about a little girl, her toy bear, her dog, and her family living in Montana in “the old days,” when TV was black-and-white with three channels and most people knew how to ride a horse. Each chapter features an adventure of Annie and Junior Bear, as well as the family members and animals involved. The chapters are set mostly in Montana, in Great Falls, or at a family cattle ranch outside of Polson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Phillip’s new book offers readers a touching blend of nostalgia, humor, and heartfelt reflection, providing a meaningful reminder of how the stories we tell—and the memories we preserve—help shape future generations.
Consumers can purchase “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Junior Bear and Me: A Memoir”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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