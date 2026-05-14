Jeff Thren’s Newly Released "My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream" is a Heartwarming Story That Celebrates Big Dreams and a Love for Baseball

“My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Thren is an engaging illustrated children’s story with meaningful narrative text that encourages young readers to dream big, stay active, and believe in the possibilities that come with dedication and encouragement from loved ones.