Jeff Thren’s Newly Released "My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream" is a Heartwarming Story That Celebrates Big Dreams and a Love for Baseball
“My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Thren is an engaging illustrated children’s story with meaningful narrative text that encourages young readers to dream big, stay active, and believe in the possibilities that come with dedication and encouragement from loved ones.
Owensboro, KY, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream”: a delightful and motivational children’s book that invites readers into the imaginative world of a young boy who dreams of playing baseball in the major leagues. “My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream” is the creation of published author, Jeff Thren, who was raised in Greenville, Michigan. At an early age, his love of baseball was cultivated while playing Little League and rooting for the Detroit Tigers.
Jeff now resides in western Kentucky with his lovely wife, Carla. They have a son, who’s married, and one granddaughter.
Noticing a lack of outdoor activity among today’s youth prompted Jeff to write the My Little Dugout Diaries series.
Gabe’s Major League Dream is Jeff’s first children’s book.
Thren shares, “Reality or Dream?
This is the story about one little boy’s major-league dream. Gabe plays T-ball and dreams of one day becoming a major-league baseball player. But how will Gabe make it to the big leagues when he hasn’t even been to a major-league ballpark? Will Gabe’s dream come true?
Come along with Gabe and Granddad on their exciting journey, riding buses and planes to see how the big leaguers play the game of baseball. Maybe Gabe will grow up to play too!
While this book is about baseball, we all have dreams of becoming more than we are. Will your dream become reality?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Thren’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Daniel Williams, who was raised in Greenville, Kentucky. While growing up, Daniel was good at sports and was involved in baseball, basketball, and football. Daniel found his true passion in drawing and painting. He attended Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated with an emphasis in graphic design and illustration.
Daniel now resides in Western Kentucky with his wife, Jessica. They have two beautiful daughters—Gabrielle and Eleanor.
Daniel has several years of experience in traditional art as well as over twenty years in digital art. This is his first children’s book.
Consumers can purchase “My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jeff now resides in western Kentucky with his lovely wife, Carla. They have a son, who’s married, and one granddaughter.
Noticing a lack of outdoor activity among today’s youth prompted Jeff to write the My Little Dugout Diaries series.
Gabe’s Major League Dream is Jeff’s first children’s book.
Thren shares, “Reality or Dream?
This is the story about one little boy’s major-league dream. Gabe plays T-ball and dreams of one day becoming a major-league baseball player. But how will Gabe make it to the big leagues when he hasn’t even been to a major-league ballpark? Will Gabe’s dream come true?
Come along with Gabe and Granddad on their exciting journey, riding buses and planes to see how the big leaguers play the game of baseball. Maybe Gabe will grow up to play too!
While this book is about baseball, we all have dreams of becoming more than we are. Will your dream become reality?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Thren’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Daniel Williams, who was raised in Greenville, Kentucky. While growing up, Daniel was good at sports and was involved in baseball, basketball, and football. Daniel found his true passion in drawing and painting. He attended Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated with an emphasis in graphic design and illustration.
Daniel now resides in Western Kentucky with his wife, Jessica. They have two beautiful daughters—Gabrielle and Eleanor.
Daniel has several years of experience in traditional art as well as over twenty years in digital art. This is his first children’s book.
Consumers can purchase “My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Little Dugout Diaries: Gabe’s Major League Dream”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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