Metropolis Corp Expands Expo XT UC Analytics with BroadWorks Integration
New integration extends Expo XT analytics visibility for service providers and resellers supporting BroadWorks-delivered Webex Calling deployments.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Metropolis Corp today announced expanded support within its Expo XT UC Analytics platform for BroadWorks-based Webex Calling environments, extending analytics and reporting capabilities for service providers, resellers, and hosted communications deployments.
The enhancement expands Expo XT’s existing Webex Calling analytics capabilities to support organizations operating within BroadWorks-powered service provider ecosystems. This allows partners and hosted customers to gain deeper operational visibility into calling activity, adoption trends, usage reporting, and UC performance analytics through a centralized reporting platform.
As organizations continue migrating toward cloud communications platforms, many service providers require reporting tools capable of supporting both enterprise collaboration experiences and the operational layers used to deliver those services at scale. The latest Expo XT update is designed to address that growing demand without requiring separate analytics systems or fragmented reporting workflows.
The integration supports a variety of operational and executive reporting use cases, including:
Webex Calling usage and adoption reporting
DID and extension analytics
Call activity visibility
Multi-tenant reporting for resellers and hosted environments
Executive dashboarding
Historical reporting and trend analysis
Power BI and enterprise business intelligence integrations
Operational visibility across distributed customer deployments
Expo XT enables organizations to consolidate UC reporting across multiple communications environments while maintaining consistent analytics workflows for administrators, support teams, and business stakeholders.
“Service providers increasingly need analytics platforms that align with the way modern cloud calling environments are delivered and managed,” said Steve Burr, Enterprise UC Engineer for Metropolis Corp. “This expansion helps partners extend visibility across hosted Webex Calling deployments while maintaining a unified reporting experience.”
The announcement continues Metropolis Corp’s broader focus on enterprise UC analytics, call reporting, and operational intelligence for hybrid and cloud communications environments.
Additional details about BroadWorks reporting support are available at Metropolis.com.
About Expo XT
Expo XT is a UC analytics and reporting platform developed by Metropolis Corp that provides centralized visibility across unified communications and contact center environments. The platform supports operational reporting, executive dashboards, adoption tracking, call analytics, and enterprise business intelligence integrations for modern communications ecosystems.
The enhancement expands Expo XT’s existing Webex Calling analytics capabilities to support organizations operating within BroadWorks-powered service provider ecosystems. This allows partners and hosted customers to gain deeper operational visibility into calling activity, adoption trends, usage reporting, and UC performance analytics through a centralized reporting platform.
As organizations continue migrating toward cloud communications platforms, many service providers require reporting tools capable of supporting both enterprise collaboration experiences and the operational layers used to deliver those services at scale. The latest Expo XT update is designed to address that growing demand without requiring separate analytics systems or fragmented reporting workflows.
The integration supports a variety of operational and executive reporting use cases, including:
Webex Calling usage and adoption reporting
DID and extension analytics
Call activity visibility
Multi-tenant reporting for resellers and hosted environments
Executive dashboarding
Historical reporting and trend analysis
Power BI and enterprise business intelligence integrations
Operational visibility across distributed customer deployments
Expo XT enables organizations to consolidate UC reporting across multiple communications environments while maintaining consistent analytics workflows for administrators, support teams, and business stakeholders.
“Service providers increasingly need analytics platforms that align with the way modern cloud calling environments are delivered and managed,” said Steve Burr, Enterprise UC Engineer for Metropolis Corp. “This expansion helps partners extend visibility across hosted Webex Calling deployments while maintaining a unified reporting experience.”
The announcement continues Metropolis Corp’s broader focus on enterprise UC analytics, call reporting, and operational intelligence for hybrid and cloud communications environments.
Additional details about BroadWorks reporting support are available at Metropolis.com.
About Expo XT
Expo XT is a UC analytics and reporting platform developed by Metropolis Corp that provides centralized visibility across unified communications and contact center environments. The platform supports operational reporting, executive dashboards, adoption tracking, call analytics, and enterprise business intelligence integrations for modern communications ecosystems.
Contact
Metropolis CorpContact
Sharon Harry
954-414-2900
metropolis.com
Sharon Harry
954-414-2900
metropolis.com
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