Recent release "She Survived, Then She Shined" from Christian Faith Publishing author S. B. Solomon chronicles a woman's journey from cancer to spiritual renewal
Lithonia, GA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S. B. Solomon has completed a new book, "She Survived, Then She Shined," a deeply personal memoir that captures the profound transformation that unfolds when life demands we surrender control. When Suzette Burke Solomon—a dedicated nurse and mother of three—received her cancer diagnosis, she believed she understood suffering through her professional caregiving. Yet nothing could have prepared her for the intimate vulnerability of becoming the patient, of confronting her own mortality, and of discovering that survival was only the beginning of her real journey.
From her decades of nursing experience and her role supporting countless others through their darkest hours, Solomon brings clinical clarity and human compassion to her narrative. Her background as a caregiver becomes the lens through which she examines her own healing, revealing the paradox of a healer learning to receive care. This dual perspective—professional and personal—grounds her story in authenticity while elevating it beyond a typical illness account into something far more spiritually resonant.
Through unflinching reflections, intimate letters, and poetic passages, Solomon explores themes of faith, resilience, family legacy, and the redemptive power of grace. Readers will discover that healing transcends mere survival; it is profound renewal. The book invites women navigating loss, fear, and reconstruction to recognize that their scars don't diminish their light—they illuminate it. This is ultimately a testament to choosing hope when darkness threatens to overwhelm, and learning that transformation can emerge from the depths of suffering.
"My journey taught me that the word 'survivor' was never enough to capture what I'd become," said author S. B. Solomon. "This book is my attempt to show others that what lies beyond survival is infinitely greater—it's shine, it's grace, and it's the rekindling of your truest self."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. B. Solomon's enlightening work offers readers a compassionate guide through their own valleys of uncertainty. The pages radiate with the kind of hope that transforms pain into purpose and breaking into breakthrough.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "She Survived, Then She Shined" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
From her decades of nursing experience and her role supporting countless others through their darkest hours, Solomon brings clinical clarity and human compassion to her narrative. Her background as a caregiver becomes the lens through which she examines her own healing, revealing the paradox of a healer learning to receive care. This dual perspective—professional and personal—grounds her story in authenticity while elevating it beyond a typical illness account into something far more spiritually resonant.
Through unflinching reflections, intimate letters, and poetic passages, Solomon explores themes of faith, resilience, family legacy, and the redemptive power of grace. Readers will discover that healing transcends mere survival; it is profound renewal. The book invites women navigating loss, fear, and reconstruction to recognize that their scars don't diminish their light—they illuminate it. This is ultimately a testament to choosing hope when darkness threatens to overwhelm, and learning that transformation can emerge from the depths of suffering.
"My journey taught me that the word 'survivor' was never enough to capture what I'd become," said author S. B. Solomon. "This book is my attempt to show others that what lies beyond survival is infinitely greater—it's shine, it's grace, and it's the rekindling of your truest self."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. B. Solomon's enlightening work offers readers a compassionate guide through their own valleys of uncertainty. The pages radiate with the kind of hope that transforms pain into purpose and breaking into breakthrough.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "She Survived, Then She Shined" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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