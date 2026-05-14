Chad Simon’s Newly Released "God Told Me to Write a Book" is a Powerful True Story of Faith, Redemption, and Overcoming Lifelong Struggles Through God’s Guidance
“God Told Me to Write a Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chad Simon is an inspiring memoir detailing the author’s decades-long battle with anxiety, addiction, and spiritual oppression, and the life-changing transformation he experienced after turning to God in desperation.
Irwin, PA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God Told Me to Write a Book”: a gripping and deeply personal account of struggle, faith, and the miraculous peace that comes from surrendering to God. “God Told Me to Write a Book” is the creation of published author, Chad Simon, who was born and raised outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He considers faith, family, and health as most important. Watching his two children grow up to be healthy, smart, and talented makes him extremely proud. Being involved in and watching sports, keeping fit, and studying the Bible are some of his passions. He currently works in a senior role in digital marketing and analytics. He still resides with his family in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.
Simon shares, “This powerful true story shows the miracles that can unfold when faith meets desperation. Chad battled severe anxiety for most of his life. After a painful divorce, job loss, and years of alcohol abuse, he hit rock bottom — and turned to God as his last hope.
Determined to prove God’s existence, Chad set out on a journey that would change everything. In facing his demons, he found more than healing — he found purpose, peace, and a love beyond understanding.
A story of redemption, hope, and a divine encounter only God could write.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Simon’s new book offers a raw, unfiltered look at the depths of personal despair and the extraordinary transformation possible through faith, making it a powerful resource for anyone seeking hope, healing, and a renewed relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “God Told Me to Write a Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Told Me to Write a Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Simon shares, “This powerful true story shows the miracles that can unfold when faith meets desperation. Chad battled severe anxiety for most of his life. After a painful divorce, job loss, and years of alcohol abuse, he hit rock bottom — and turned to God as his last hope.
Determined to prove God’s existence, Chad set out on a journey that would change everything. In facing his demons, he found more than healing — he found purpose, peace, and a love beyond understanding.
A story of redemption, hope, and a divine encounter only God could write.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Simon’s new book offers a raw, unfiltered look at the depths of personal despair and the extraordinary transformation possible through faith, making it a powerful resource for anyone seeking hope, healing, and a renewed relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “God Told Me to Write a Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Told Me to Write a Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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