Chad Simon’s Newly Released "God Told Me to Write a Book" is a Powerful True Story of Faith, Redemption, and Overcoming Lifelong Struggles Through God’s Guidance

“God Told Me to Write a Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chad Simon is an inspiring memoir detailing the author’s decades-long battle with anxiety, addiction, and spiritual oppression, and the life-changing transformation he experienced after turning to God in desperation.