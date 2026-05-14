Daniel Burruss’s Newly Released "Betty Boo" is a Charming Children’s Story About Friendship, Kindness, and Learning the Value of Others
“Betty Boo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Burruss is a heartwarming illustrated children’s tale that follows a mischievous turtle who discovers the true meaning of friendship after her pranks leave her lonely.
Mineral, VA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Betty Boo”: a delightful and meaningful children’s story that highlights the importance of friendship, kindness, and caring for others. “Betty Boo” is the creation of published author, Daniel Burruss, who is eighty years old and was born, raised, and still lives in Virginia. He’s content with his life and his wonderful wife of fifty-six years.
All royalties from Betty Boo will go to children’s charities, as it did the royalties from his first book, “Larry and the Red Fox.”
Burruss shares, “In this story, a mischievous box turtle named Betty yells, “BOO!” and scares every animal she sees. Betty recently scared and scattered Hector’s family, so when Hector sees Betty again, he insists she help him search for them. Betty doesn’t want to be friends. She doesn’t need them, but she agrees to help. That’s when she learns the value of having and being friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Burruss’s new book offers a fun and thoughtful reading experience for children and families while delivering a meaningful message about empathy and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Betty Boo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Betty Boo”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
All royalties from Betty Boo will go to children’s charities, as it did the royalties from his first book, “Larry and the Red Fox.”
Burruss shares, “In this story, a mischievous box turtle named Betty yells, “BOO!” and scares every animal she sees. Betty recently scared and scattered Hector’s family, so when Hector sees Betty again, he insists she help him search for them. Betty doesn’t want to be friends. She doesn’t need them, but she agrees to help. That’s when she learns the value of having and being friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Burruss’s new book offers a fun and thoughtful reading experience for children and families while delivering a meaningful message about empathy and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Betty Boo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Betty Boo”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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