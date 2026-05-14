Brenda Taylor’s Newly Released "I Can Only Remember So Much" is a Powerful Memoir Reflecting on Resilience, Survival, and Personal Growth Through Life’s Hardships
“I Can Only Remember So Much” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Taylor is a deeply personal memoir that chronicles the author’s difficult childhood, turbulent teenage years, and the life lessons she gained while navigating hardship, loss, and self-discovery.
Rancho Cucamunga, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Can Only Remember So Much”: a raw and reflective memoir that explores the struggles of growing up in difficult circumstances while learning to persevere through life’s challenges. “I Can Only Remember So Much” is the creation of published author, Brenda Taylor.
Taylor shares, “This book is about a black child growing into a woman under the circumstances of the unknown, learning as she grows. Day-by-day challenges as a human being. Her mindset is the answer to all her problems. Brenda sometimes just had to accept the waves as they came. She held her breath for longer than she could so she could dive into whatever lessons were meant to be absorbed. Swimming as best as she could in the turbulence until she was able to find her feet on land. Peace has found her again. Paying attention taught her how to charge it to the game.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Taylor’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and unfiltered narrative about resilience, growth, and the enduring strength needed to rise above life’s most difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “I Can Only Remember So Much” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Can Only Remember So Much”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Taylor shares, “This book is about a black child growing into a woman under the circumstances of the unknown, learning as she grows. Day-by-day challenges as a human being. Her mindset is the answer to all her problems. Brenda sometimes just had to accept the waves as they came. She held her breath for longer than she could so she could dive into whatever lessons were meant to be absorbed. Swimming as best as she could in the turbulence until she was able to find her feet on land. Peace has found her again. Paying attention taught her how to charge it to the game.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Taylor’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and unfiltered narrative about resilience, growth, and the enduring strength needed to rise above life’s most difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “I Can Only Remember So Much” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Can Only Remember So Much”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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