Recent Release, "Baring My Soul," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua, Offers an Intimate and Faith-Filled Poetic Journey
Paducah, KY, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua has completed a new book, "Baring My Soul" — a powerful and deeply personal collection of poetic reflections that span the journey of a life shaped by faith, creativity, and the human experience. With heartfelt honesty and lyrical grace, the author invites readers to explore thoughts of the past, present, and future-captured in words that flow as freely as a fountain. Each poem in this book offers a unique glimpse into the soul-revealing moments of joy, sorrow, doubt, and divine inspiration.
Sherry, a first-time and admittedly anxious publisher, from the charming riverfront town of Paducah, Kentucky, is a devoted mother to two children and a proud grandmother to four. Twice married and twice widowed, she knows the weight of loss and the healing power of love. Her experiences with grief, grace, and quiet resilience are etched into every page of her poetry.
"Baring My Soul" by Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua is more than just poetry — it is a spiritual walk through life's complexities, where God's presence is felt in every line and His handwriting is now on the wall for who dare to see. Rooted in prayer and guided by a sense of purpose, these verses encourage you to look beyond the surface, read between the lines, and discover your own truth within the pages.
"Writing this collection of poems has been a deeply personal and rewarding journey for me," said author Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua. "My hope is that these words will resonate with readers, offering them solace, inspiration, and a glimpse into the divine tapestry of our lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua's stirring work provides a spiritually enriching experience for readers. This profound collection of poetry invites you to embark on a reflective journey, discovering the profound truths that reside within the depths of the human soul.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Baring My Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sherry, a first-time and admittedly anxious publisher, from the charming riverfront town of Paducah, Kentucky, is a devoted mother to two children and a proud grandmother to four. Twice married and twice widowed, she knows the weight of loss and the healing power of love. Her experiences with grief, grace, and quiet resilience are etched into every page of her poetry.
"Baring My Soul" by Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua is more than just poetry — it is a spiritual walk through life's complexities, where God's presence is felt in every line and His handwriting is now on the wall for who dare to see. Rooted in prayer and guided by a sense of purpose, these verses encourage you to look beyond the surface, read between the lines, and discover your own truth within the pages.
"Writing this collection of poems has been a deeply personal and rewarding journey for me," said author Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua. "My hope is that these words will resonate with readers, offering them solace, inspiration, and a glimpse into the divine tapestry of our lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Williams Lynch Fuqua's stirring work provides a spiritually enriching experience for readers. This profound collection of poetry invites you to embark on a reflective journey, discovering the profound truths that reside within the depths of the human soul.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Baring My Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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