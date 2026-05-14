Michael Cruz’s Newly Released "All Questions Answered" is a Fun and Thought-Provoking Children’s Book That Sparks Curiosity and Creative Thinking
“All Questions Answered” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Cruz is an imaginative and interactive story that encourages readers to think outside the box while exploring life’s biggest and most playful questions.
Lillington, NC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “All Questions Answered”: a clever and engaging children’s book that blends humor, curiosity, and creative problem-solving. “All Questions Answered” is the creation of published author, Michael Cruz, originally from Brooklyn, New York, demonstrated leadership from a young age, becoming an assistant manager at sixteen. He joined the military on September 11, 2001, and remained committed despite many others backing out, serving four years before traveling the country and building a strong record of professional success.
Over two decades, he consistently achieved standout results, including dramatically increasing sales performance in a previous role before choosing to work on his own terms. Now the owner of N Zone Sports All American in Fayetteville, he has built one of the top-performing franchises in the country, known for its impact on youth and the community. Through his work, he focuses on mentoring children and making a meaningful difference in their lives.
Cruz shares, “Inside this book, you will find answers to some of the deepest and most unanswerable questions like “What came first, the chicken or the egg?” and “What is life?” But the deeper meaning of this book is sure to intrigue readers of all ages!
When you open this book, imagine someone smart enough to answer all your questions.
This person must be clever, but what makes him truly wise is that he knows that true wisdom comes from never being too smart to learn something new.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Cruz’s new book offers a unique blend of entertainment and inspiration, making it an excellent choice for young readers, families, and anyone who enjoys thinking beyond the obvious.
Consumers can purchase “All Questions Answered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All Questions Answered”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Over two decades, he consistently achieved standout results, including dramatically increasing sales performance in a previous role before choosing to work on his own terms. Now the owner of N Zone Sports All American in Fayetteville, he has built one of the top-performing franchises in the country, known for its impact on youth and the community. Through his work, he focuses on mentoring children and making a meaningful difference in their lives.
Cruz shares, “Inside this book, you will find answers to some of the deepest and most unanswerable questions like “What came first, the chicken or the egg?” and “What is life?” But the deeper meaning of this book is sure to intrigue readers of all ages!
When you open this book, imagine someone smart enough to answer all your questions.
This person must be clever, but what makes him truly wise is that he knows that true wisdom comes from never being too smart to learn something new.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Cruz’s new book offers a unique blend of entertainment and inspiration, making it an excellent choice for young readers, families, and anyone who enjoys thinking beyond the obvious.
Consumers can purchase “All Questions Answered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All Questions Answered”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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