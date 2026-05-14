Josephine Hixson’s Newly Released "Blessings and Oopsies Daisies" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Family, Forgiveness, and Hidden Blessings
“Blessings and Oopsies Daisies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josephine Hixson is a charming Easter-themed tale that reminds young readers that accidents can become meaningful moments of growth, love, and unexpected joy.
South Connellsville, PA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Blessings and Oopsies Daisies”: a delightful and faith-inspired children’s story that highlights the beauty of grace, understanding, and family connection. “Blessings and Oopsies Daisies” is the creation of published author, Josephine Hixson, who grew up in a large, close-knit family where faith, tradition, and Sunday gatherings—often led by her grandmother Nettie—played a central role in shaping her values. Inspired by a strong Baptist upbringing and years spent raising three children and helping care for many nieces and nephews, she became known for entertaining kids with imaginative stories. One special Easter story became a family favorite, passed down through generations and now shared with grandchildren. Encouraged by her family, she has written this cherished tale for the public for the first time, hoping others will enjoy it as much as her loved ones have.
Josephine Hixson shares, “Jessica is young, still learning and growing every day. Rushing home from school to show her mom another great report card, she really tries hard to please her mother. Excited about all the upcoming events for Easter, Jessica hurries into her home and encounters an “oopsie daisy.” She accidentally breaks her mother’s figurine. Much to her surprise, Jessica’s mother is not upset at all. Instead, her mother consoles her with an Easter story—a story of a rabbit family with a lot of children, all around the same age. The bunnies have “oopsie daisies” too, many of which helped create Easter traditions. Jessica learns that some “oopsie daisies” are blessings that were meant to happen, just like hers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josephine Hixson’s new book offers families a touching reminder that grace, patience, and love can turn everyday missteps into treasured memories and meaningful life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Blessings and Oopsies Daisies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessings and Oopsies Daisies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Josephine Hixson shares, “Jessica is young, still learning and growing every day. Rushing home from school to show her mom another great report card, she really tries hard to please her mother. Excited about all the upcoming events for Easter, Jessica hurries into her home and encounters an “oopsie daisy.” She accidentally breaks her mother’s figurine. Much to her surprise, Jessica’s mother is not upset at all. Instead, her mother consoles her with an Easter story—a story of a rabbit family with a lot of children, all around the same age. The bunnies have “oopsie daisies” too, many of which helped create Easter traditions. Jessica learns that some “oopsie daisies” are blessings that were meant to happen, just like hers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josephine Hixson’s new book offers families a touching reminder that grace, patience, and love can turn everyday missteps into treasured memories and meaningful life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Blessings and Oopsies Daisies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessings and Oopsies Daisies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories