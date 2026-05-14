Josephine Hixson’s Newly Released "Blessings and Oopsies Daisies" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Family, Forgiveness, and Hidden Blessings

“Blessings and Oopsies Daisies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josephine Hixson is a charming Easter-themed tale that reminds young readers that accidents can become meaningful moments of growth, love, and unexpected joy.