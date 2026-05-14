KeAngela ReShun’s Newly Released "Empowered 2 Teach" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Guide Designed to Uplift and Strengthen Teachers in Their Calling
“Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators” from Christian Faith Publishing author KeAngela ReShun is a spiritually enriching resource that equips educators with scripture, prayer, reflection, and worship to navigate the joys and challenges of the classroom.
Austin, TX, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators”: an encouraging and thoughtfully structured devotional crafted specifically for teachers who view their profession as both a calling and a ministry. “Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators” is the creation of published author, KeAngela ReShun, an educator, writer, and woman of faith who is passionate about empowering others through both teaching and spiritual encouragement. With years of classroom experience, she views education as both a calling and a ministry. In Empowered to Teach: A Daily Devotional for Educators, she blends her love for teaching with her devotion to God, offering inspiration and support for fellow educators. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys time with her family, creative activities, and continued spiritual growth.
ReShun shares, “Teaching is more than a profession—it’s a calling. In Empowered to Teach, you will embark on a 21-day journey designed to encourage and uplift educators through scripture, prayer, reflection, and worship. Each day explores a theme relevant to the life of a teacher, offering wisdom and inspiration to tackle the joys and challenges of the classroom.
From cultivating patience and resilience to embracing creativity and love, this devotional provides practical and spiritual tools to help you thrive. With carefully curated gospel songs accompanying each day, you’ll find renewed strength and focus for the important work of shaping young minds.
Let this devotional empower you to teach with faith, purpose, and grace as you embrace your God-given role as an educator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KeAngela ReShun’s new book serves as both a daily spiritual companion and a practical encouragement guide for educators at every stage of their journey. Whether read at the start of a school day, during a quiet planning period, or as part of a personal devotional routine, “Empowered 2 Teach” offers a renewed sense of purpose and strength for those called to educate and inspire.
Consumers can purchase “Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
ReShun shares, “Teaching is more than a profession—it’s a calling. In Empowered to Teach, you will embark on a 21-day journey designed to encourage and uplift educators through scripture, prayer, reflection, and worship. Each day explores a theme relevant to the life of a teacher, offering wisdom and inspiration to tackle the joys and challenges of the classroom.
From cultivating patience and resilience to embracing creativity and love, this devotional provides practical and spiritual tools to help you thrive. With carefully curated gospel songs accompanying each day, you’ll find renewed strength and focus for the important work of shaping young minds.
Let this devotional empower you to teach with faith, purpose, and grace as you embrace your God-given role as an educator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KeAngela ReShun’s new book serves as both a daily spiritual companion and a practical encouragement guide for educators at every stage of their journey. Whether read at the start of a school day, during a quiet planning period, or as part of a personal devotional routine, “Empowered 2 Teach” offers a renewed sense of purpose and strength for those called to educate and inspire.
Consumers can purchase “Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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