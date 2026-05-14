KeAngela ReShun’s Newly Released "Empowered 2 Teach" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Guide Designed to Uplift and Strengthen Teachers in Their Calling

“Empowered 2 Teach: A 21-Day Devotional for Educators” from Christian Faith Publishing author KeAngela ReShun is a spiritually enriching resource that equips educators with scripture, prayer, reflection, and worship to navigate the joys and challenges of the classroom.