Mary Jane Cobb Pillow’s Newly Released “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup” Shares a Heartfelt Journey of Faith Through Life’s Trials and Triumphs
“Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Jane Cobb Pillow is an inspiring testimony of faith, resilience, and spiritual growth through life’s deepest challenges.
Sipsey, AL, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.”: a powerful and deeply personal account of overcoming life’s hardships through unwavering faith in God. “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.” is the creation of published author, Mary Jane Cobb Pillow, who was born in Hammond, Indiana, in 1943, and spent most of her life in the Chicago area before relocating to Alabama. She earned her master’s degree from Governors State University and dedicated her career to working with children, including decades supporting emotionally disturbed adolescents in a hospital setting. A devoted mother of four, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she balanced family life with a long and meaningful professional journey. Deeply rooted in her Christian faith since the age of fifteen, she credits God as the guiding force through both the joys and hardships of her life. Her experiences have shaped her passion for helping others and encouraging people to make a positive difference each day.
Pillow shares, “Just Half a Cup, An Empty Cup, An Overflowing Cup speaks about how much of God you want in your life. Are you satisfied with just enough to be comfortable, or are you empty? In these pages, the way to be full and overflowing is made clear. I have found through every storm I faced that the more my cup (heart) was full of the Spirit of God, the easier the way became.
We go through many storms in our lives, and as the pages unfold, I will tell you about some storms I faced and how God brought me through. When you feel your entire world has fallen apart, God is still there. My prayer is that, at the end of this book, you will be thirsty for a drink from the well of living water. I pray your cup gets so full that it will overflow into the lives of those around you. If just one person lets this happen—and then another, and another—wow, my cup will be full and overflowing!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Jane Cobb Pillow’s new book provides an uplifting and faith-driven guide for readers seeking strength, healing, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pillow shares, “Just Half a Cup, An Empty Cup, An Overflowing Cup speaks about how much of God you want in your life. Are you satisfied with just enough to be comfortable, or are you empty? In these pages, the way to be full and overflowing is made clear. I have found through every storm I faced that the more my cup (heart) was full of the Spirit of God, the easier the way became.
We go through many storms in our lives, and as the pages unfold, I will tell you about some storms I faced and how God brought me through. When you feel your entire world has fallen apart, God is still there. My prayer is that, at the end of this book, you will be thirsty for a drink from the well of living water. I pray your cup gets so full that it will overflow into the lives of those around you. If just one person lets this happen—and then another, and another—wow, my cup will be full and overflowing!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Jane Cobb Pillow’s new book provides an uplifting and faith-driven guide for readers seeking strength, healing, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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