Mary Jane Cobb Pillow’s Newly Released “Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup” Shares a Heartfelt Journey of Faith Through Life’s Trials and Triumphs

“Just Half a Cup An Empty Cup An Overflowing Cup: She was twenty-three, left with two children, and it seemed that her entire world had fallen apart.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Jane Cobb Pillow is an inspiring testimony of faith, resilience, and spiritual growth through life’s deepest challenges.