Denver Therapeutic Coach Launches Bilingual Self-Acceptance Coloring Book to Expand Access to Mental Wellness Tools
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and creative healing advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities.
Littleton, CO, August 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book by Eve Boyd now available in English and Spanish on Amazon
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and mental health advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities.
At a time when many women are navigating stress, burnout, and pressure to “be more,” Boyd’s work offers a different message: you are already enough.
More than a traditional coloring book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book is a guided, reflective experience that combines creativity with emotional healing. Through affirmations, inclusive imagery, and thoughtful prompts, readers are invited to explore their inner dialogue, release perfectionism, and reconnect with themselves in a compassionate and accessible way.
The release of a Spanish edition marks a meaningful expansion of Boyd’s mission—removing barriers to self-acceptance resources and reaching Spanish-speaking individuals who are often underserved in the mental wellness space.
“Healing should not be limited by language,” said Boyd. “So many people are carrying silent pressure to be more, do more, or feel ‘better.’ This book is about creating space to pause, reflect, and remember who you are underneath all of that.”
As a Denver-based creator and founder of InspirationalEVE, LLC, Boyd has built her work around helping women navigate self-worth, body image, and emotional resilience through creative and therapeutic tools. Her programs and experiences—including Body Logs and Self-Care Sundays—focus on building supportive environments where individuals feel seen, heard, and empowered.
With growing conversations around mental health and accessibility, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book meets a rising need for approachable, stigma-free tools that support emotional well-being across cultures and communities.
The book is ideal for:
-Women experiencing stress, burnout, or self-doubt
-Spanish-speaking individuals seeking wellness tools
-Therapists, coaches, and support groups
-Wellness studios and community organizations
-Anyone looking for a creative, reflective self-care practice
Boyd is available for interviews, podcast features, local Denver media segments, and community events to discuss topics including self-acceptance, body image, emotional healing, and the importance of accessible mental health resources.
The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book is now available for purchase on Amazon in both English and Spanish editions.
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and mental health advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities.
At a time when many women are navigating stress, burnout, and pressure to “be more,” Boyd’s work offers a different message: you are already enough.
More than a traditional coloring book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book is a guided, reflective experience that combines creativity with emotional healing. Through affirmations, inclusive imagery, and thoughtful prompts, readers are invited to explore their inner dialogue, release perfectionism, and reconnect with themselves in a compassionate and accessible way.
The release of a Spanish edition marks a meaningful expansion of Boyd’s mission—removing barriers to self-acceptance resources and reaching Spanish-speaking individuals who are often underserved in the mental wellness space.
“Healing should not be limited by language,” said Boyd. “So many people are carrying silent pressure to be more, do more, or feel ‘better.’ This book is about creating space to pause, reflect, and remember who you are underneath all of that.”
As a Denver-based creator and founder of InspirationalEVE, LLC, Boyd has built her work around helping women navigate self-worth, body image, and emotional resilience through creative and therapeutic tools. Her programs and experiences—including Body Logs and Self-Care Sundays—focus on building supportive environments where individuals feel seen, heard, and empowered.
With growing conversations around mental health and accessibility, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book meets a rising need for approachable, stigma-free tools that support emotional well-being across cultures and communities.
The book is ideal for:
-Women experiencing stress, burnout, or self-doubt
-Spanish-speaking individuals seeking wellness tools
-Therapists, coaches, and support groups
-Wellness studios and community organizations
-Anyone looking for a creative, reflective self-care practice
Boyd is available for interviews, podcast features, local Denver media segments, and community events to discuss topics including self-acceptance, body image, emotional healing, and the importance of accessible mental health resources.
The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book is now available for purchase on Amazon in both English and Spanish editions.
Contact
inspirationalEVE, LLCContact
Eve Boyd
619-770-8755
www.inspireyounow.com
Eve Boyd
619-770-8755
www.inspireyounow.com
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