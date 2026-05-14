George Hird’s Newly Released "2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth" is a Heartfelt Memoir Celebrating Faith, Love, Family, and a Lifetime of Shared Experiences
“2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Hird is a reflective and uplifting biography that shares a lifelong love story, personal testimony, and the enduring strength found in faith, trust, and family.
Chepachet, RI, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth”: a touching and personal memoir that chronicles a life grounded in faith, commitment, and enduring love. “2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth” is the creation of published author, George Hird, who has been married to his wife, Joan, for more than fifty-three years, and the two have shared a loving relationship for over fifty-seven years. Together they have three daughters and four grandchildren. Throughout his business career, Hird has navigated numerous global and domestic challenges, working across the United States and internationally in countries including China, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Ireland. He has remained deeply committed to faith, family, and career—in that order—while also serving on various boards, delivering presentations, and coaching basketball and softball. With a lifelong passion for storytelling, he now dedicates his time to writing and sharing his experiences.
Hird shares, “As teenagers, Joan and I most typically did what teenagers do; however, our relationship from the beginning was unusually mature. Grounded in faith, it wasn’t clear initially that our connection came from a higher authority, a God wink or intervention. However, our journey was filled with challenges, grief, uncertainty, opportunities, and weaknesses. Our three ingredients or pillars were etched in love, trust, and faith.
In my business, volunteer, and church lives, I was honored to present testimony of our special God-given life—a life of love, dedication, and survival. Sharing our life events stimulated many to ask me for years to write a book and share my story with the world. I wanted to protect my wife and daughters, not knowing how they would react to the written word.
My grandchildren, Mackenzie, Couper, Owen, and Ava, often, on rides, would ask Pop-Pop to share his stories. I would ask them if they wanted real or fiction; they always wanted real-life stories. Together, they often teased me, especially when I shared my St. Mary’s stories.
Joan would remind me occasionally about sharing my story in print. Strangely, after one morning of prayer, I heard it was time, so here I am, sharing my story with you: a husband, father, grandfather, and servant through fellowship and love.
My journey began with music in the air, a smile from a stranger, and the first kiss on the Ferris wheel, not knowing it was 2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Hird’s new book offers readers a heartfelt account of love, perseverance, and faith, encouraging others to reflect on their own journeys and the moments that shape a life well lived.
Consumers can purchase “2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hird shares, “As teenagers, Joan and I most typically did what teenagers do; however, our relationship from the beginning was unusually mature. Grounded in faith, it wasn’t clear initially that our connection came from a higher authority, a God wink or intervention. However, our journey was filled with challenges, grief, uncertainty, opportunities, and weaknesses. Our three ingredients or pillars were etched in love, trust, and faith.
In my business, volunteer, and church lives, I was honored to present testimony of our special God-given life—a life of love, dedication, and survival. Sharing our life events stimulated many to ask me for years to write a book and share my story with the world. I wanted to protect my wife and daughters, not knowing how they would react to the written word.
My grandchildren, Mackenzie, Couper, Owen, and Ava, often, on rides, would ask Pop-Pop to share his stories. I would ask them if they wanted real or fiction; they always wanted real-life stories. Together, they often teased me, especially when I shared my St. Mary’s stories.
Joan would remind me occasionally about sharing my story in print. Strangely, after one morning of prayer, I heard it was time, so here I am, sharing my story with you: a husband, father, grandfather, and servant through fellowship and love.
My journey began with music in the air, a smile from a stranger, and the first kiss on the Ferris wheel, not knowing it was 2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Hird’s new book offers readers a heartfelt account of love, perseverance, and faith, encouraging others to reflect on their own journeys and the moments that shape a life well lived.
Consumers can purchase “2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “2.2 Miles to Heaven on Earth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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