June Giles Buntin’s Newly Released "The Fifth Season" is a Reflective Collection of Personal Stories and Faith-Driven Insights on Life, Aging, and Perseverance
“The Fifth Season” from Christian Faith Publishing author June Giles Buntin is an inspiring and introspective work that explores life’s transitions, personal struggles, and enduring faith through a series of thoughtful essays and reflections.
Clarksdale, MI, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Fifth Season”: a deeply personal and faith-centered collection that reflects on life’s seasons, offering insight, wisdom, and encouragement through real-life experiences and heartfelt storytelling. “The Fifth Season” is the creation of published author, June Giles Buntin, a seventy-four-year-old Bible college student. In May 2025, she received her associate’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and is continuing for a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies. She finds studying as an elderly person has many rewards. June is a mom to two grown women. This is her first book. June grew up in rural North Missouri.
Buntin shares, “Since the dawn of my quickening, I have been kicking it up causing undue excitement by my ways. Today, now seventy-four, I invite you to come along with me as I recall some of my most memorable moments and deep thoughts. Faith carries me through this fifth season. It will carry you too—all the way.
Enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Giles Buntin’s new book presents a meaningful exploration of life’s later years—what the author calls the “fifth season”—blending personal narrative, spiritual reflection, and life lessons that encourage readers to embrace change, find purpose, and trust in God’s guidance through every stage of life.
Consumers can purchase “The Fifth Season” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fifth Season”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Buntin shares, “Since the dawn of my quickening, I have been kicking it up causing undue excitement by my ways. Today, now seventy-four, I invite you to come along with me as I recall some of my most memorable moments and deep thoughts. Faith carries me through this fifth season. It will carry you too—all the way.
Enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Giles Buntin’s new book presents a meaningful exploration of life’s later years—what the author calls the “fifth season”—blending personal narrative, spiritual reflection, and life lessons that encourage readers to embrace change, find purpose, and trust in God’s guidance through every stage of life.
Consumers can purchase “The Fifth Season” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fifth Season”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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