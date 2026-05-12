Sedgh Plastic Surgery Introduces Vectra 3D Imaging for More Precise Patient Consultations
Los Angeles-Based Plastic Surgery Practice Adopts Advanced 3D Simulation Technology to Enhance Consultation Accuracy and Patient Confidence
West Hollywood, CA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sedgh Plastic Surgery, a premier facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice based in Los Angeles, California, is proud to announce the official integration of Vectra 3D Imaging into its patient consultation process.
Led by double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh, the practice has long been recognized for combining surgical precision with a deeply patient-centered approach. This latest advancement takes that commitment one step further.
With Vectra 3D Imaging now available at the practice, patients can see a photorealistic, three-dimensional simulation of their potential results, before making any decisions, and long before any procedure begins.
It is a change that Dr. Sedgh believes will redefine what a great consultation looks like.
Introduction to Vectra 3D Imaging
Vectra 3D Imaging is an FDA-cleared imaging system developed by Canfield Scientific, a globally recognized authority in medical imaging technology and a trusted name among leading plastic surgery practices across the United States.
The system employs a multi-camera array to capture a highly accurate, three-dimensional surface model of a patient's face or body within seconds. Using that model, the software generates a photorealistic simulation of potential surgical outcomes, one that is based entirely on the patient's own anatomy, not generalized illustrations or stock imagery.
During the consultation, the system allows the surgeon to apply real-time modifications to the simulation. Adjustments to nasal profile, facial contour, breast projection, or body proportion can be visualized immediately, enabling a more informed, transparent, and productive dialogue between patient and surgeon before any clinical decisions are made.
The adoption of Vectra 3D Imaging places Sedgh Plastic Surgery among a growing number of top-tier U.S. practices recognizing simulation technology as an essential component of the modern surgical consultation, one that directly supports more accurate planning and improved patient outcomes.
How Vectra 3D Imaging Improves the Patient Experience
Vectra 3D Imaging addresses three core areas of the consultation experience: expectation management, personalized planning, and pre-operative confidence.
Because every simulation is built around the patient's own anatomy, the process is inherently individualized. Patients receive an accurate, anatomy-specific preview of achievable outcomes, reducing the likelihood of post-operative dissatisfaction rooted in misaligned expectations.
The clinical evidence is clear. A randomized controlled trial published in the British Journal of Surgery found that patients who viewed a 3D simulation of their likely appearance reported significantly greater pre-operative confidence than those who received verbal descriptions alone. A review in ScienceDirect further confirmed that visual simulation tools improve patient satisfaction with effect sizes of 0.65 to 0.89.
Vectra directly supports each of these outcomes, bringing visual clarity, open communication, and individualized planning into every consultation at Sedgh Plastic Surgery.
"Vectra 3D Imaging transforms the consultation from a one-sided explanation into a true collaborative conversation. Patients can now see a realistic preview of their potential results, based on their own face, their own body, before any decisions are made. They leave feeling informed, empowered, and confident. That matters deeply to me and to our entire team." —Dr. Jacob Sedgh, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Procedures Supported by Vectra Imaging
Vectra 3D Imaging is currently available at Sedgh Plastic Surgery as part of the consultation process for the following procedures:
Rhinoplasty
As one of the most technically demanding and communication-sensitive procedures in facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty benefits significantly from 3D simulation. The Vectra system allows Dr. Sedgh to model profile refinements, tip modifications, bridge adjustments, and nostril changes in precise three-dimensional detail, giving patients a clear, realistic preview of how proposed changes will appear on their own face.
Revision Rhinoplasty
For patients seeking correction after a previous nose surgery, Vectra imaging helps map out structural concerns and visualize potential improvements. This is especially valuable in revision cases where expectations and surgical planning require a higher level of detail and clarity.
Chin Augmentation and Facial Balancing
Facial harmony often involves more than one feature. Vectra enables patients to see how adjustments to the chin or overall facial proportions can complement the nose and profile, helping guide more comprehensive and balanced treatment planning.
Non-Surgical Facial Treatments
Vectra imaging can also support consultations for select non-surgical options, allowing patients to better understand potential enhancements in facial contours and symmetry. This can be helpful when comparing surgical vs. non-surgical approaches.
About Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Sedgh Plastic Surgery is a premier facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice located in Los Angeles, California, serving patients from across the greater LA area and beyond.
The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical facial procedures, from rhinoplasty and facelift surgery to chin augmentation and facial balancing treatments, all performed within a patient-centered environment built on transparency, precision, and individualized care.
Founded and led by double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh, the practice is committed to integrating the most advanced techniques and technologies available in modern cosmetic surgery. The recent adoption of Vectra 3D Imaging reflects that ongoing commitment to elevating every stage of the patient experience, from the first consultation to the final result.
Media Contact
Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Los Angeles, California
concierge@sedghplasticsurgery.com
310-888-2884
www.sedghplasticsurgery.com
Led by double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh, the practice has long been recognized for combining surgical precision with a deeply patient-centered approach. This latest advancement takes that commitment one step further.
With Vectra 3D Imaging now available at the practice, patients can see a photorealistic, three-dimensional simulation of their potential results, before making any decisions, and long before any procedure begins.
It is a change that Dr. Sedgh believes will redefine what a great consultation looks like.
Introduction to Vectra 3D Imaging
Vectra 3D Imaging is an FDA-cleared imaging system developed by Canfield Scientific, a globally recognized authority in medical imaging technology and a trusted name among leading plastic surgery practices across the United States.
The system employs a multi-camera array to capture a highly accurate, three-dimensional surface model of a patient's face or body within seconds. Using that model, the software generates a photorealistic simulation of potential surgical outcomes, one that is based entirely on the patient's own anatomy, not generalized illustrations or stock imagery.
During the consultation, the system allows the surgeon to apply real-time modifications to the simulation. Adjustments to nasal profile, facial contour, breast projection, or body proportion can be visualized immediately, enabling a more informed, transparent, and productive dialogue between patient and surgeon before any clinical decisions are made.
The adoption of Vectra 3D Imaging places Sedgh Plastic Surgery among a growing number of top-tier U.S. practices recognizing simulation technology as an essential component of the modern surgical consultation, one that directly supports more accurate planning and improved patient outcomes.
How Vectra 3D Imaging Improves the Patient Experience
Vectra 3D Imaging addresses three core areas of the consultation experience: expectation management, personalized planning, and pre-operative confidence.
Because every simulation is built around the patient's own anatomy, the process is inherently individualized. Patients receive an accurate, anatomy-specific preview of achievable outcomes, reducing the likelihood of post-operative dissatisfaction rooted in misaligned expectations.
The clinical evidence is clear. A randomized controlled trial published in the British Journal of Surgery found that patients who viewed a 3D simulation of their likely appearance reported significantly greater pre-operative confidence than those who received verbal descriptions alone. A review in ScienceDirect further confirmed that visual simulation tools improve patient satisfaction with effect sizes of 0.65 to 0.89.
Vectra directly supports each of these outcomes, bringing visual clarity, open communication, and individualized planning into every consultation at Sedgh Plastic Surgery.
"Vectra 3D Imaging transforms the consultation from a one-sided explanation into a true collaborative conversation. Patients can now see a realistic preview of their potential results, based on their own face, their own body, before any decisions are made. They leave feeling informed, empowered, and confident. That matters deeply to me and to our entire team." —Dr. Jacob Sedgh, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Procedures Supported by Vectra Imaging
Vectra 3D Imaging is currently available at Sedgh Plastic Surgery as part of the consultation process for the following procedures:
Rhinoplasty
As one of the most technically demanding and communication-sensitive procedures in facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty benefits significantly from 3D simulation. The Vectra system allows Dr. Sedgh to model profile refinements, tip modifications, bridge adjustments, and nostril changes in precise three-dimensional detail, giving patients a clear, realistic preview of how proposed changes will appear on their own face.
Revision Rhinoplasty
For patients seeking correction after a previous nose surgery, Vectra imaging helps map out structural concerns and visualize potential improvements. This is especially valuable in revision cases where expectations and surgical planning require a higher level of detail and clarity.
Chin Augmentation and Facial Balancing
Facial harmony often involves more than one feature. Vectra enables patients to see how adjustments to the chin or overall facial proportions can complement the nose and profile, helping guide more comprehensive and balanced treatment planning.
Non-Surgical Facial Treatments
Vectra imaging can also support consultations for select non-surgical options, allowing patients to better understand potential enhancements in facial contours and symmetry. This can be helpful when comparing surgical vs. non-surgical approaches.
About Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Sedgh Plastic Surgery is a premier facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice located in Los Angeles, California, serving patients from across the greater LA area and beyond.
The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical facial procedures, from rhinoplasty and facelift surgery to chin augmentation and facial balancing treatments, all performed within a patient-centered environment built on transparency, precision, and individualized care.
Founded and led by double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh, the practice is committed to integrating the most advanced techniques and technologies available in modern cosmetic surgery. The recent adoption of Vectra 3D Imaging reflects that ongoing commitment to elevating every stage of the patient experience, from the first consultation to the final result.
Media Contact
Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Los Angeles, California
concierge@sedghplasticsurgery.com
310-888-2884
www.sedghplasticsurgery.com
Contact
Sedgh Plastic SurgeryContact
Dr Jacob Sedgh
310-888-2884
https://www.sedghplasticsurgery.com/
Dr Jacob Sedgh
310-888-2884
https://www.sedghplasticsurgery.com/
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