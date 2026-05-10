"I Am My Biggest Stranger" Release
Danbury, CT, May 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Dee Releases "I Am My Biggest Stranger": A Spiritual and Psychological Journey Through Identity, Purpose, and Transformation
Author Mike Dee announces the release of "I Am My Biggest Stranger," a deeply reflective work of spiritual and psychological transformation inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy. Blending philosophy, Christian themes, personal reflection, and modern struggles with identity, the book invites readers into a symbolic journey through the “dark wood” of the human condition.
Structured around themes inspired by the circles of Dante’s Inferno, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" explores lust, greed, anger, deception, treachery, internal conflict, and the search for authenticity in a distracted modern world. Through 33 chapters, Dee challenges readers to confront the “stranger within” and begin the lifelong journey toward healing, discipline, purpose, integrity, and spiritual alignment.
More than a traditional self-help book, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" combines literary symbolism with spiritual introspection and personal growth, offering readers a transformative framework for understanding suffering, identity, and conscious living.
The book has been submitted for consideration in multiple independent literary and spiritual book award programs, including the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards and Nautilus Book Awards.
"I Am My Biggest Stranger" is available now through major online retailers.
I Am My Biggest Stranger: Dee, Mike: 9798277830536: Amazon.com: Books
About the Author:
Mike Dee is an author, entrepreneur and dedicated father whose work explores identity, spiritual growth, discipline, purpose, and personal transformation. His writing focuses on confronting internal struggles and navigating the ongoing journey toward authenticity and alignment.
Author Mike Dee announces the release of "I Am My Biggest Stranger," a deeply reflective work of spiritual and psychological transformation inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy. Blending philosophy, Christian themes, personal reflection, and modern struggles with identity, the book invites readers into a symbolic journey through the “dark wood” of the human condition.
Structured around themes inspired by the circles of Dante’s Inferno, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" explores lust, greed, anger, deception, treachery, internal conflict, and the search for authenticity in a distracted modern world. Through 33 chapters, Dee challenges readers to confront the “stranger within” and begin the lifelong journey toward healing, discipline, purpose, integrity, and spiritual alignment.
More than a traditional self-help book, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" combines literary symbolism with spiritual introspection and personal growth, offering readers a transformative framework for understanding suffering, identity, and conscious living.
The book has been submitted for consideration in multiple independent literary and spiritual book award programs, including the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards and Nautilus Book Awards.
"I Am My Biggest Stranger" is available now through major online retailers.
I Am My Biggest Stranger: Dee, Mike: 9798277830536: Amazon.com: Books
About the Author:
Mike Dee is an author, entrepreneur and dedicated father whose work explores identity, spiritual growth, discipline, purpose, and personal transformation. His writing focuses on confronting internal struggles and navigating the ongoing journey toward authenticity and alignment.
Contact
I Am My Biggest StrangerContact
Susan Jax
516-200-4760
Susan Jax
516-200-4760
Categories