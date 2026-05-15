Author Bill Ferro’s New Book, "The Other Side of Yesterday," Explores a Future in Which Aliens Make First Contact with Humans as They Approach a New Form of Evolution

Recent release “The Other Side of Yesterday” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bill Ferro is a gripping science fiction novel set in a future in which aliens make first contact with humans who have nearly advanced to the point of evolving from organic beings into machines. With the alien’s help, mankind is able to see what their future holds as they continue on their new path.