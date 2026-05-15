Author Bill Ferro’s New Book, "The Other Side of Yesterday," Explores a Future in Which Aliens Make First Contact with Humans as They Approach a New Form of Evolution
Recent release “The Other Side of Yesterday” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bill Ferro is a gripping science fiction novel set in a future in which aliens make first contact with humans who have nearly advanced to the point of evolving from organic beings into machines. With the alien’s help, mankind is able to see what their future holds as they continue on their new path.
New York, NY, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bill Ferro, a self-described science fiction enthusiast who resides in Minnesota with his family, has completed his new book, “The Other Side of Yesterday”: a riveting tale of alien interaction and human evolution into machine beings.
“‘The Other Side of Yesterday’ tracks an alien intelligence involvement in human evolution up to a carefully planned time of first contact. The theory of first contact in this story is that alien intelligences initiate first contact with species when they have advanced to the point where they are on the cusp of evolving from organic into machine beings,” writes Ferro.
“Current AI experimentation is already leading humanity down this path. ‘The Other Side of Yesterday’ explores the future step of transference of human consciousness into self-aware machines.
“An ancient alien race enlists a select few to become humanity’s first-contact ambassadors. They engage them in several time-travel adventures and timeline alterations to begin humanity’s evolutionary pathway to the galactic collective of intelligent species in the universe.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bill Ferro’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s twelve-year effort exploring the possibilities implied by Fermi’s Paradox, the ultimate question of if mankind is alone in the universe, and if not, where is everyone? Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Other Side of Yesterday” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Other Side of Yesterday" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘The Other Side of Yesterday’ tracks an alien intelligence involvement in human evolution up to a carefully planned time of first contact. The theory of first contact in this story is that alien intelligences initiate first contact with species when they have advanced to the point where they are on the cusp of evolving from organic into machine beings,” writes Ferro.
“Current AI experimentation is already leading humanity down this path. ‘The Other Side of Yesterday’ explores the future step of transference of human consciousness into self-aware machines.
“An ancient alien race enlists a select few to become humanity’s first-contact ambassadors. They engage them in several time-travel adventures and timeline alterations to begin humanity’s evolutionary pathway to the galactic collective of intelligent species in the universe.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bill Ferro’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s twelve-year effort exploring the possibilities implied by Fermi’s Paradox, the ultimate question of if mankind is alone in the universe, and if not, where is everyone? Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Other Side of Yesterday” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Other Side of Yesterday" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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